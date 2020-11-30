XAT 2020: Last Date to Apply for XAT is Today; Register at xatonline.in

XAT 2020 | The last date of registration for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 is November 30, for which aspiring candidates can visit the official website at xatonline.in.

The XAT will be conducted online on January 3, 2021 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The examination is held by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). The examination is being held for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) admission 2021 in XLRI and 150 other MBA colleges in India in a single session on first Sunday of January.

To take the exam, students will have to register themselves online and go complete the application process. The last date to apply for XLRI XAT 2021 is November 30 till midnight. The registration fee of Rs 1,750 will also be collected. The entrance test will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic as XLRI has announced to conduct XAT 2021 as a centre based test in 72 cities across India.

Xavier Aptitude Test, popularly known as XAT, is one of the largest MBA Entrance Exams for Admission to institutions like XLRI, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB), T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) and 160+ MBA Colleges in India.

More than 1,00,000 candidates from all disciplines including Engineering, Commerce, Humanities, Science, Law apply and appear in XAT exam every year to get into the various MBA programs offered by these top Business-schools. XAT has become an easier test but to score a high percentile (90+) in the test, candidates must devote four to five months of serious preparation.

For more than 71 years XLRI has been conducting XAT at an all India level to select eligible students for management education. The multidimensional testing framework of XAT, is designed to meaningfully assess the aptitude of candidates for a successful future. XAT score is used by more than 100 institutes in the country for admission.