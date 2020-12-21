XAT 2021 Admit Card Released at xatonline.in; How to Download

The XAT 2021 admit cards have been released on the official website at xatonline.in. Those who have registered for XAT 2021 can download it using XAT ID and date of birth. XAT 2021 will be conducted on January 3, 2021, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. It will be a computer-based test.

Candidates will have to carry XAT 2021 admit cards to exam centres as they will not be allowed to take the exam without it. XAT 2021 admit card carry details like name and roll number of candidates, exam name and schedule, exam centre name and address.

XAT 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website - xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link that will take you to the exam’s official website

Step 3: Select the Admit Card option

Step 4: Enter XAT ID and date of birth to log in

Step 5: Admit Card will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and give print command

Candidates should check each detail printed on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the authorities concerned.

The last date to apply for XAT 2021 was November 30. The exam is conducted by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI).

XAT 2021 will be held in 70 cities across the country. Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) takes place admission to Management programmes in XLRIs and various other institutes. More than 160 institutes use XAT score for admission.

XAT 2021 will carry 99 questions and candidates will be allotted three hours to complete the test. The exam will have four sections - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge.

In order to get into a college of their choice, candidates will have to go through an online test and interview. Based on the performance in these two stages, colleges will be allotted.