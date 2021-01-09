XAT 2021 Answer Key Released at Xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the XAT 2021 answer key on January 8, 2020. All the students who took the examination on January 3 can check the final XAT official answer key at the official website- xatonline.in. XLRI, the conducting body of the XAT exam, has released the answer in PDF format.

The XAT 2021 answer key has been released in PDF form. In order to access the XAT 2021 answer key, candidates will be required to login to the website with their XAT ID and password.

How to download the XAT 2021 candidate answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official XLRI website- xatonline.inStep 2: Click on the candidate’s loginStep 3: A new window will open. On the candidate’s dashboard, click on the “Login” tab, key in the XAT login credentials- XAT Id and date of birth.Step 4: Login and check the XAT answer keyStep 5: Download and take its print out for future reference

XAT 2021 Answer Key: How to calculate the score

Step 1: Candidates will be required to compare the system recorded response and correct answers provided by the panel.

Step 2: Once done, calculate the score of the correct and incorrect responses. One mark will be credited for every correct answer while 0.25 mark will be deducted for any wrong answer. Also, 0.05 mark will be deducted for unattempted questions (for more than 8 unattempted questions).

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 (XAT 2021) is held every year for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management courses at XLRI.

It is a national level examination conducted in computer-based mode. This year, XAT 2021 was held on January 3 at multiple exam centres across the country with strict COVID-19 regulations in place. Earlier on January 5, XLRI had released the XAT 2021 response sheets for the students.

The XAT answer sheet will help candidates in calculating the number of correct and incorrect answers marked by them in the examination. Candidates can also estimate their XAT score before the announcement of the result.