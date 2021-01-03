XAT 2021 Exam Today, Check Last Minute Details

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) will be held today, January 3, 2021, at 72 examination centres across the nation. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), the conducting body of XAT 2021, will conduct the exam in the morning shift from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

All those candidates who are to appear in the examination must download the XAT admit card from the official website — xatonline.in and take its print out. Candidates must paste one photograph on the hard copy of the XAT admit card. The photographed affixed must be similar to the one uploaded while filling the XAT application form.

XAT 2021 will be held in a computer-based mode. Over 100 B-schools across the country accept XAT scores to offer admissions in MBA programme. The result of XAT 2021 will be declared on January 31, 2021.

XAT 2021: Things to carry to the examination centre

All the candidates appearing in the examination must carry the following documents to the XAT examination centre:

● XAT 2021 admit card

● Recent passport size photograph

● Original photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, PAN card, Passport)

XAT 2021: Exam day guidelines

● In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, candidates will be required to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding at the XAT examination hall.

● Candidates must keep the masks on and carry a bottle of sanitizers with them.

● The candidate will have to go through the thermal scanning via a thermal gun before entering the examination hall.

● Candidates must carry a hard copy of XAT admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

● A photograph must be affixed on the XAT admit card. The candidate will be required to sign on the admit card in front of the invigilator during the XAT exam.

● Candidates must report at the exam centre at the time given.

● Candidates must avoid carrying prohibited items such as- electronic/communication devices, metal items, electronic watches, stationary etc.