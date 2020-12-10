XAT 2021: Online Registration Closes Today, Check Details at xatonline.in

The online registration window for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 will close on Thursday, December 10. This test is held for those students who are seeking admission in MBA programmes in prestigious institutes XLRI, XIMB, XIMIE and many others. The candidates who are still willing to apply must visit the official website xatonline.in and complete the procedure.

In order to fill the XAT 2021 application form, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open the browser of choice and log on to the xatonline.in website

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the ‘register’ tab

Step 3: Create a login ID using email ID and phone number

Step 4: XAT ID and registration link will be sent to the candidate on the registered email ID

Step 5: Login to the application form using XAT ID

Step 6: Enter preferred exam city in the application form using XAT ID

Step 7: Correctly key in all the details and upload scanned photograph along with the signature

Step 8: Next you will be asked to pay the XAT application fee, once that is done you will be given the option to hit submit tab to complete the process

XLRI will be conducting the Xavier Aptitude Test on January 3. The exam will be conducted in online mode. As per the official information, the exam will start from 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. The score of this test is accepted in 89 institutes across India.

If you are applying for Xavier Aptitude Test 2021, here is a list of dates that all aspirants must keep a track of:

Last date of registration - December 10

Admit Card - December 20

XAT Exam 2021 - January 3, 2021

In order to appear for this examination, the aspirant must have a bachelor’s degree in any course from a recognised university. The candidate must have also completed their final exam by June 10, 2020.

XAT 2021 will be conducted at 185 centres all across India in the following cities:

Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.