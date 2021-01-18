XAT 2021 Result Declared, Check Scorecard at xatonline.in

The XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, on Monday declared the result for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 held for admission to its MBA/PGDM programmes. Candidates can view and download their XAT 2021 scorecard at xatonline.in by using their XAT login id and password. Shortlisted candidates, based on XAT cut-offs that will be released soon, will have to appear for the next round which includes group discussion (GD), a written ability test (WAT) and personal interview (PI).

XAT cutoff 2021 will be different for male and female candidates. Additionally, another cut off will be declared for candidates belonging to Engineering background and non-Engineering background. The final list will include the overall cutoff for different categories and also the sectional cutoff for individual segments.

XAT 2021 scorecards

The scorecard will mention the candidate’s sectional as well as overall percentage and percentiles. Percentile indicates the candidate's relative performance among all candidates who have passed the Xavier Aptitude Test. The XAT 2021 scorecard will be available for download to the students until December 31, 2021 and the score is valid only for one year from the result announcement date.

XLRI offers three management programmes - Human Resource Management (HRM), Business Management (BM), and General Management Programme. More than 75,000 candidates registered for XAT 2021 that was held online on January 3.

Aspirants who want to apply to management programmes at other participating institutes will have to check the individual cut-offs.

Check colleges that accept XAT scores for admissions at https://www.mbauniverse.com/xat/top-mba-colleges-in-india-accepting-xat-score

Helpline number for XAT Result 2021

Candidates facing any discrepancy in XAT 2021 result, may contact the toll-free helpline number at 18002674008 (Monday to Sunday 08:00am - 08:00pm) or they can also write to - admis@xlri.ac.in.

Steps to download XAT 2021 scorecard

Step 1: Visit at xatonline.in

Step 2: Enter the login credentials

Step 3: Click on the ‘scorecard’ tab

Step 4: Download the XAT 2021 result