XAT 2021: XLRI Entrance Exam to be Held on January 3, 2021. Check Details on Registration Here
The last date for registration is November 30, 2020. The exam will be conducted on January 3, 2021, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Image for representation.
The Xavier School of Management announced the online registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 on September 12. The last date for registration is November 30, 2020. The exam will be conducted on January 3, 2021, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be conducted at 185 centres across the country.
XAT 2021 Registration Process
Step 1: Visit the official website https://xatonline.in/
Step 2: click on the Registration link.
Step 3: Enter the required details and register.
Step 4: Verify your email address.
Step 5: Fill in the application form.
Step 6: Upload the required documents
Step 7: Pay the application fee of Rs 1,750 and click on 'Submit'.
Step 8: Save the registration details for future references.
Eligibility criteria:
Candidates must have completed graduation of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Candidates who are in the final year of graduation and will have their final examination by June 10, 2021, can also apply. NRI and Foreign candidates can apply through their GMAT scores.
XAT is conducted to offer admission to one of India's premier B-Schools in various management courses. The candidates who successfully qualify the exam will be offered admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus. XAT scores are also accepted by 160 institutes to offer admission to management courses.
The statement of Director of XLRI, Fr P Christie S J, reads, "XLRI has been conducting XAT on behalf of XAMI for over 70 years on an all India level to select the most suitable students for management education. XAT, though one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology."
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.
