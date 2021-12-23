XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, to be out Tomorrow

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit cards will be issued tomorrow, December 24. It was earlier scheduled to be released on December 20 but later delayed. Candidates who had registered for the MBA college admissions can now download the hall tickets tomorrow onwards at the official website at xatonline.in. Candidates will need their application id and date of birth to download the admit cards.

“Admit card download from December 24 onwards," reads the official notice. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2. It will be conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur.

The XAT score is used by over 160 B-schools for admission to their MBA programmes including XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai, IMT Ghaziabad, Great Lakes Institute of Management, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, etc.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT

Step 2: Click on XAT 2022 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth/password. Submit

Step 4: Download the XAT 2022 admit card and take a print out for further reference.

While downloading the XAT 2022 admit cards candidates must cross-check all the details mentioned on them such as their name, subject name, application id, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately. candidates must note that without the proper admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

XAT 2022: Exam Pattern

XAT 2022 will be held in the online mode in a computer-based test (CBT) format. It will be held for a duration of 180 minutes and carries a total of 100 marks and 100 questions. The question paper will consist of four sections. For every right answer, students will gain 1 mark and 0.25 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Additionally, 0.05 marks will be deducted for more than 8 unattempted questions. The syllabus consists of decision-making, verbal and logical ability, data interpretation and quantitative ability, and general knowledge.

