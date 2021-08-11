XAT 2022 Applications Begin, How to Apply for B-school Entrance Exam

The Xavier School of Management has started the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on August 10. The students willing to take this exam can submit their application by November 30 on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2 in online mode and the hall ticket will be released on December 20. The students qualifying for the exam will be offered admission to XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR campus as well as over 89 B-schools across India on the basis of XAT scores for admission.

XAT 2022 registration: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of XAT

Step 2. Go to the online application process link

Step 3. On the homepage, create log in credentials

Step 4. Fill the XAT 2022 application form

Step 5. Upload required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

The application fee for XAT 2022 is Rs 1800. Those willing to apply for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 300 each. The Indian candidates applying for Ex-PGDM through GMAT/GRE will be required to pay Rs 2500, however, NRI/foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT will have to pay Rs 5000

XAT 2022 registration: Documents needed

— Recent passport-size colour photograph against a light-coloured, preferably white, background. The size of the scanned image should be between 20KB-50K.

— Scanned of candidate’s signature on white paper with Black Ink pen.

— Class 10 certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Graduation certificate

— Work experience certificate

XAT 2022: Exam pattern

XAT is a computer-based test of three hours duration. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on January 2, 2022. The test will comprise 21 questions from decision making, 26 questions from verbal and logical ability, 28 questions from quantitative ability and data interpretation, and 25 questions from general knowledge. Each question will carry one mark and there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer and 0.05 marks will be deducted for more than 8 unattempted questions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here