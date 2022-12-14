XAT 2023 Admit Card Date Extended to Dec 26, How to Download

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur has pushed the release date of the XAT 2023 admit cards to December 26. Earlier, the XAT admit card was planned to be distributed on December 20. To check and download the XAT admit card 2023, candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth on the official website, xatonline.in.

Only registered candidates will be provided with XAT admit cards. The XAT 2023 exams will take place on January 8. It is set to be administered between 2 pm and 5:10 pm. The Xavier Aptitude Test will be conducted via CBT (Computer Based Test). The XAT admit card is a critical document that a candidate should carry to the exam centre in order to take this national-level MBA exam.

XAT Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Once the XAT admit card is issued by the authorities, candidates can download it following the steps outlined below.

Step 1. Go to the online portal of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Step 2. Then click on the “Login” tab and enter your XAT User ID and Date of birth.

Step 3. Now, click on the XAT admit card tab.

Step 4. Shortly, the option to download XAT 2023 admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Do the needful and print a hard copy of the XAT admit card for further reference.

XAT Admit Card 2023: What to Check

The information mentioned on the XAT hall ticket that candidates must check to avoid any discrepancy in the final moments are the XAT ID, the candidates name, photograph, date of birth, signature, as well as the exam date, exam centre, and reporting time. Candidates must also carefully read the XAT exam day guidelines and instructions for taking the appropriate actions.

Meanwhile, for XAT 2023, the number of registrations has gone up by 25 per cent. A total of 98,242 applicants have registered for the MBA entrance this year. The increase could largely be attributed to the growth in the number of non-engineer applicants. Dr Vishwa Ballabh, Convener of XAT and XLRI Jamshedpur Admission Chair said in a press release, “This year there has been unprecedented registration for XAT 2023 – which is around 98242 and the increase is 25 per cent from last year.”

