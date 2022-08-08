XAT 2023 Registrations to Begin on Aug 10, XLRI Entrance Exam on Jan 8

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 is all set to start the online registration for the exam on August, 10 2022. Those interested can apply online through xatonline.in. As per the notification, the exam registration ends at November 30. Further, the exam will be held on January 8, 2023. Students will be able to download Admit card from December 20 onwards.

XAT Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed three years of bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline, recognized by a university or Deemed University, are eligible to apply. Those completing their final examination by June 10, 2023, may also apply.

Registration fees: XAT Registration Fee – Rs. 2000

XLRI programmes fee Rs 200 per programme

XLRI Programmes include

Business Management Programme (BM)

Human Resource Management Programme (HRM)

General Management Programme (GMP)

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme

For complete details of each programme you may go through the XLRI Admissions prospectus.

XAT 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Register yourself

Step 2. Verify email ID

Step 3. Fill XAT Application form online

Step 4. Upload required documents

Step 5. Pay application fees

Step 6. Submit your application form

XAT 2022: Exam Pattern 2023

XAT examination will be almost like the previous years.

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning

Decision Making

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

General Knowledge

The number of questions varies year to year. There will be approximately 22-30 questions in each section and total number of questions will not exceed 100-105 including General Knowledge.

General Knowledge will not be used to determine the cutoff and will be used only during the interview stage.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur. It is one of the oldest and the second largest exam for MBA/PGDM admissions. The XAT exam will be conducted in more 80 cities across India. The scores of the XAT will be valid for admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes. Apart from these, the scores are accepted by over 160 premium B-schools across the country.

For more than 72 years, XLRI has been conducting Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on behalf of XAMI. XAT is a national-level MBA entrance test held annually for admission to management programmes at XLRI and other top B-schools of India – Loyola Institute of Business Management, Chennai, St. Joseph’s Institute of Management, IMT Ghaziabad, GIM Goa, Sri Balaji University, TAPMI Manipal, XIMB Bhubaneswar, FORE School of Management, New Delhi etc.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here