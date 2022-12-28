XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management Releases Mock Test Link at xatonline.in

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has generated the mock test links of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Applicants who are going to appear in the exam can practice and learn the pattern with the help of the sample test. The link to the mock test is available on the official website - xatonline.in. The XAT 2023 entrance exam will take place on January 8, 2023, in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:10 pm. The exam will be conducted by Xavier School of Management in an online mode.

XAT mock tests are quite similar to the actual exam. However, there may be some changes in the final version of the exam. XAT 2023 question paper has two parts - Part 1 and Part 2. Candidates have to complete the first part of the mock test in 165 minutes and the second part in 25 minutes.

It is worth noting that, login credentials are not required to attempt XAT 2023 practice test, candidates have to enter a standard login id and password to access and attempt.

The XAT 2023 has five sections: Decision Making, Linguistic and Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, General Knowledge, and Essay Writing.

Applicants will have 180 minutes (3 hours) to complete the exam. The question paper will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer, 0.25 points for each incorrect answer, and for more than 8 consecutive unattempted questions, 0.10 marks will be deducted. There will be no negative marking on the GK section.

Recently, the Xavier School of Management released the admit card for XAT 2023. Candidates who have registered for XAT 2023 can download the admit card from the official website.

XAT 2023 results will be declared on January 31, 2023. Through this exam, candidates can able to get admission to 160 business schools in the country. As per an official statement, 98,242 candidates have applied for XAT 2023, which is 25 per cemt more than XAT 2022. Out of the total applicants, 63.78 per cent are male candidates and 36.21 percent are female candidates.

XLRI is conducting the national-level aptitude test XAT for MBA, and PGDM admission for 73 years. XAT is one of the oldest and second-largest exams for MBA, and PGDM admission in India. It is organized in more than 80 cities across India.

