XAT Admit Card Today at xatonline.in, How to Download

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 admit card will be released today, December 23 at the official website at xatonline.in. It was earlier scheduled to be released on December 20 but later postponed. Thereafter, the official website announced, “Admit card download from December 24 onwards."

Candidates registered for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket by using their application number and password, once released. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 2 in online mode.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2022 admit card link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth/password. Submit

Step 4: Download the XAT 2022 admit card and take a print out for further reference.

XAT 2022 Admit Card: What to Check

Candidates must cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit cards. This includes their name, subject name, application id, exam venue, and timing, etc. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must report to the XAT authorities immediately. Those appearing for the MBA entrance exam must remember to take a print out of the admit card as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

XAT 2022: Exam Pattern

XAT 2022 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for a duration of 180 minutes. The exam carries a total of 100 marks and 100 questions. The question paper features four sections. Marks gained per right answer is 1 mark and 0.25 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Additionally, 0.05 marks will be deducted for more than 8 unattempted questions. The syllabus consists of decision-making, verbal and logical ability, data interpretation and quantitative ability, and general knowledge.

XAT is being conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur every year for admissions to various MBA colleges across the country. The exam score is being used by over 160 B-schools for admission to their MBA programmes including XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur, Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

