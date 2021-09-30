Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur Wins Accenture B-School Challenge 2021

Students of Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur have won the fifth edition of the annual Accenture B-School Challenge followed by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, in the second and third positions respectively. More than 8500 students from 16 business schools participated in the month-long competition.

The theme of the Accenture B-School Challenge was focused on ‘Signals of Change: Discovering new opportunities in a disruptive world’ aimed at “igniting discussions on key changes catalysed by the pandemic sweeping across today’s business landscape, the participants explored trends that pave the way for reinvention and growth," Accenture said.

The participating teams presented case studies across diverse industries such as banking, telecom, consumer goods, and retail, natural resources, energy, automotive, and life sciences.

The grand finale featured eight finalist teams who were mentored by experts from Accenture. The top eight teams have also received a pre-placement interview opportunity with Accenture besides the winners who received other exciting prizes.

The competition was held online and was divided into four stages — round 1 consisted of a rapid-fire online quiz where over 2800 teams, each team comprising three members participated, followed by round 2 which identified 482 teams based on a business simulation where students stepped into the role of a CEO to make their company profitable.

In the third round, 160 teams were shortlisted and in the final round, eight teams were chosen. The finalists underwent a storytelling workshop to prepare for the final presentations and an in-depth industry masterclass to gain deeper business insights. The finalists were evaluated by a jury comprising of industry leaders from various Indian businesses as well as senior leaders from Accenture.

