The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur inaugurated three master’s level programmes in the online mode in line with the National Education Policy 2020 framework today virtually. The programmes include Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM), Post Graduate Diploma in Finance (PGDF), and Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM).

In total, around 8000+ applications were received for the XLRI Online Learning Programmes out of which 3000+ applications were shortlisted and only 110 students got their seats in the programme. Each programme will commence within a week of immersion programme at XLRI Campus, Jamshedpur followed by another week of campus visits in the second year.

The virtual inauguration ceremony also witnessed active participation from the 110 students of the first batch of the XOL programmes – PGDBM with 60 students, PGDHRM with 26 students, and PGDF with 22 students respectively.

The programme started off with a prayer song by XLRI staff members and then followed by a small prayer and virtual lighting of the candle by Fr Donald D’Silva SJ, Dean – Administration and Finance. The event was attended by Fr Paul Fernandes SJ, Director, XLRI, Fr Donald D’Silva SJ, Dean – Administration & Finance, Prof AK Pani, Dean – Academics, Prof Sanjay Patro Chairperson of XOL Programmes, and all other staff and faculty members of XLRI.

The crowd was then addressed by Fr Paul, Director of XLRI. He welcomed the students and said, “Congratulations on taking a new step and joining XLRI learning programs. With the advanced technology and accessibility to online platforms, we can reach out to one another, and connect and share ideas with our community. Together we can help each other grow in a good spirit and we will help you in every step of your journey at XLRI. We will nurture you to develop yourself as a thinker, a contributor, a change agent, and a globally responsible leader. We look forward to a value-based transformation and a great learning experience.”

Prof Sanjay Patro, Chairperson of the XLRI-XOL Programs addressed the students and said, “The online post-graduate diploma programs aim at bridging the gap between the aspirations of the participants and the requirements of qualified professionals; suitable for the industry. You will get involved in both synchronous and asynchronous learning and will get an opportunity to learn from the best experienced XLRI faculty as well as industry experts and peers over an interactive online platform.”

