Yale-NUS Collaboration to End in 2025

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Yale will be ending their collaboration in 2025 after being into controversy for a long period of time. The Yale-NUS was founded in 2013 with an aim to collaborate for liberal arts education in Asia. It receives around 8000 applications every year from students around the world.

However, this collaboration which is majorly funded by the Singaporean government, landed into a controversy as the authoritarian regime of the island nation has some restrictions on freedom of speech.

The controversy erupted as the Singaporean government asked the college to allow more Singaporean students as there were a lot of students studying from different countries.

The NUS President Tan Eng Chye GRD ’89 informed that the NUS-Yale college will merge with the NUS University Scholars Programme and Yale will be taken off the name. The current governing board and administration will continue their role until 2025, and current students will receive the same educational offerings, financial aid, and degree that previous cohorts did.

The statement issued by the president says that the new college will allow more students from Singapore to join liberal arts and education with a more enhanced curriculum in the college.

Meanwhile, Yale President Peter Salovey issued a statement saying, “In the eight years since the college admitted its first class, it has become one of the most highly selective institutions of higher learning in the world.” Yale in its statement also said that there will be no job loss for the working faculties as they will be transferred to the new college.

Meanwhile, Pericles Lewis, vice president for global strategy and Yale-NUS’s founding president, said that Yale was pleased with the collaboration and was not the proponent of its dissolution. He added that Yale-NUS alumni will continue to be involved in the Yale community, and that there is the potential for joint graduate programs and shared research.

