Year Ender 2021: From Google to IBM Top 10 Professional Courses Opted by Indians This Year

As Indians continued to upskill themselves in a Covid-affected uncertain market, professional courses were a hit in 2021. As the economy took a turn back and hiring intents were up, most of the Indians used these courses to upskill themselves, among the courses pursued, highest number of candidates went for programmes offered by Google and IBM, revels Courers.

Here is the list of the top 10 most popular professional certificates among Indian learners in 2021, as per Coursera. Anyone without any prior experience can avail of these courses that too at their own pace.

Data Analytics Course by Google: This course aims at helping people learn, how to clean and organise data for analysis, and complete analysis and calculations using spreadsheets, SQL, and R programming. This will also help you learn how to visualise and present data findings in dashboards, presentations, and commonly used visualisation platforms.

UX Design by Google: This course aims at helping users understand the basics of UX research, such as planning research studies, conducting interviews and usability studies, and synthesizing research results. It will prepare you for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, and no experience is required to avail of this course.

In this course, you will create designs on paper and in digital design tools like Figma and Adobe XD. By the end of the certificate programme, you will have a professional UX portfolio that includes three end-to-end projects, so that you’re ready to apply for jobs. The learners can avail this course for free.

Project Management Course by Google: The third course on the list is for those who wish to be team leaders or project managers. Project managers are natural problem-solvers. The course aims at helping learners gain an immersive understanding of the practices and processes used by a junior or associate data analyst in their day-to-day job. The certificate can be completed in less than six months of part-time study.

This programme includes over 140 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments which will help you simulate real-world project management scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The best part is that any learner can take this course and that too for free.

IT Support course by Google: In this programme, one will learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. In this course you will learn to perform day-to-day IT support tasks including computer assembly, wireless networking, installing programs, and customer service. One will also learn how to provide end-to-end customer support, ranging from identifying problems to troubleshooting and debugging. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete the certificate in less than six months.

IBM’s Data Science Course: This professional certificate from IBM will help anyone interested in pursuing a career in data science or machine learning develop career-relevant skills and experience. Anyone who do not even have no prior knowledge of computer science or programming languages required, through this course, can learn about data science, various activities of a data scientist’s job, and methodology to think and work like a data scientist. This course will also teach you how to import and clean data sets, analyze and visualize data, and build and evaluate machine learning models and pipelines using Python. You can avail of the course for free.

Facebook’s Social Media Marketing Course: This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Facebook marketers, includes an industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing. You can launch your career in social media marketing and go from beginner to job-ready in about five months with this course. This course will help you create and analyse an effective advertising campaign for your target audience. No degree or prior experience is required to avail of this course and you can avail of the course for free.

IBM’s Data Analyst Course: Power your data analyst career by learning the core principles of data analysis and gaining hands-on skills practice. You’ll work with a variety of data sources, project scenarios, and data analysis tools, including Excel, SQL, Python, Jupyter Notebooks, and Cognos Analytics, gaining practical experience with data manipulation and applying analytical techniques.

Through this course, the learner will get to learn about how to create various charts and plots in excel & work with IBM Cognos analytics to build dashboards. You can avail of the course for free.

IBM’s Cybersecurity Analyst Course: This eight-course professional certificate will give you the technical skills to become job-ready for a Cybersecurity Analyst role. The course will teach you to get instructional content and labs will introduce you to concepts including network security, endpoint protection, incident response, threat intelligence, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment.

You can learn about key compliance and threat intelligence topics important in today’s cybersecurity landscape by this course. Avail of this course for free.

IBM’s Full Stack Cloud Developer Course: This professional certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a full-stack cloud native application developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them.

Develop with front-end development languages and tools such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React and Bootstrap through this course. Meanwhile, build your GitHub portfolio by applying your Full Stack Cloud Development skills with multiple labs and hands-on projects, including a capstone. You can get to learn this course for free.

Salesforce’s Sales Operations Professional Course: This certificate course aims to teach you the foundational skills in Salesforce that will prepare you for a variety of entry-level sales roles, including the sales operations specialist position. This certificate is designed for beginners. No previous experience in salesforce, sales, or CRM is necessary to take this course.

Through four courses, you will learn the fundamentals of CRM, how to manage leads in Salesforce, how to manage opportunities in Salesforce, how to use Salesforce to ensure customer success, and how to effectively leverage Salesforce data through reports and dashboards.

