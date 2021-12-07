CHANGE LANGUAGE
Year-Ender 2021: From Machine Learning to Financial Markets - What India Learned Online This Year?
Year-Ender 2021: From Machine Learning to Financial Markets - What India Learned Online This Year?

Machine Learning most opted course in India (Representational Image)

The Machine Learning course offered by Stanford University was the top-most opted course by Indians in 2021, reveals Coursera.

Education and Careers Desk

Pushed to online mode of working and learning due to the pandemic, and economic instability led many Indians to upskill themselves that too over the ed-tech space. Coursera - one of India’s largest ed-tech - claims to have doubled its enrolments from 1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 to 2.8 million in the second. The most opted course in the year 2021 was Machine Learning, reveals Coursera.

“Many sectors are aggressively adopting new-age technologies like Machine learning, creating new job opportunities—however, a massive skills gap exists across industries. graduates and professionals are keen to explore the domain and gain specialized skills. ‘Machine Learning’ course by Stanford University is the most popular course on the platform," the Edtech platform said.

Besides Machine Learning, Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere course by Google is also a popular choice among learners to gain skills such as Data Visualization, Data Analysis, Data Cleaning, SQL and Data Processing.

Mental health or psychological well-being is crucial to an individual’s ability to lead a fulfilling life. Apart from gaining technical skills, learners are enrolling in courses that teach happiness and well-being. The Science of Well-Being and Introduction to Psychology by Yale University are highly popular courses.

Top 10 Courses Pursued by Indians in 2021

Ten most popular Overall courses in India in 2021 

S.No.

Course Name

Partner Name

1

Machine Learning

Stanford University

2

Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)

University of Michigan

3

Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere

Google

4

English for Career Development

University of Pennsylvania

5

Financial Markets

Yale University

6

HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers

Johns Hopkins University

7

Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

Deep Teaching Solutions

8

The Science of Well-Being

Yale University

9

Introduction to Psychology

Yale University

10

Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design

Google

 Last year, ‘The science of Well-being’ by Yale University was the most opted for course by learners on Coursera. This year’s trends were driven back urge to upskill.  According to the Annual Employability Survey by Aspiring Minds, 80% of Indian engineers are not fit for jobs in the knowledge economy. Only 2.5% of them possess technical skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that the industry requires. As per Future of Jobs 2020 by the World Economic Forum, AI and Machine Learning Specialists, Data Analysts and Data Scientists are emerging job roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.
first published:December 07, 2021, 11:14 IST