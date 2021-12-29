Year Ender 2021: From No Boards to Twice a Year, 2021 Paved Way for New Assessment System

The soon-to-end 2021 has been a rollercoaster ride for students appearing for board exams. This is the year in which board exams were first cancelled due to the pandemic for the 2021 batch and for the 2022 batch, several boards decided to hold exams twice a year. The assessment system changed drastically within a year.

After the deadly second wave of coronavirus hit India, teachers, students, and parents debated the cancellation of class 10 and 12th board exams. Experts discussed an alternative assessment system. Debates on high dependence on year-end exams for assessment and lack of year-long assessment were some of the highlighted issues. After much delebration, board exams were cancelled and students had first no exam year in the history of board exams.

Read| No Class 12 Exams for CBSE, CISCE: From Result Criterion to Admission Process, All You Need to Know

On June 3, the central government announced the cancellation of both class 12 and 10 board exams. The decision was announced after a meeting held by PM Narendra Modi with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as well as other important officials. During the meeting, the PM had said that the well-being of the students has to be a top priority for the government. Soon most boards, including states boards, and ICSE called off the board exams for the year. It is unusual for a Prime Minister to make such an announcement.

The cancellation of exams raised many questions on how the students will be assessed? To answer these queries, the CBSE announced new ways of taking exams.

While for 2021, past year performance including pre-boards and previous two years were calculated, the boards decided on being extra prepared for the 2022 session. Much before the exam dates, on July 6, the CBSE announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Under the new scheme, the academic sessions were divided into two terms.

Read|CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Know How Results May Be Calculated

“The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts," CBSE said.

As per the new scheme, the first set of exams will have papers with objective, multiple-choice questions. The second set of exams will have subjective questions as well as practical exams. There will be an overlap of the syllabus for the two exams. The board announced that the first part of exams will be held in November-December and second term examinations will be scheduled in March-April.

The passing year had brought mixed feelings for thousands of students who are going to appear for the boards. After the announced cancellation of exams scores of students celebrated the news. However, just in a month when the CBSE board announced the splitting of the academic year, many expressed their disappointment on social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.