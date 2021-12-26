Year Ender 2021: From UPTET to RRB Group D to SSC, List of Exams Deferred This Year

This year, several examinations had to either be postponed or cancelled for various reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic. From UPTET 2021 to RRB group D exam 2021 to SSC, here are some recruitment examinations that have been postponed:

UPTET 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on November 26 was deferred due to a paper leak. The question paper was allegedly found floating on several WhatsApp groups and the police have connected around 34 suspects with regard to this case. The exam will now be conducted on January 23 and the result will be released on February 25.

RRB Group D Exam 2021

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1) exam was scheduled to be held this year but later postponed. It will now be held tentatively from February 23. The notification for the exam was issued in March 2019.

RRB NTPC CBT 2

The Railway Recruitment Boards Non-Technical Popular Categories Exam (RRB NTPC) CBT 2 was also supposed to be held this year. It will now be conducted from February 14 to 18. The result of CBT 1 will be declared on January 15. RRB NTPC CBT 1 was held in seven phases from December 28 to July 31. Almost 1 crore candidates had registered for the exam. Around 2.25 lakh candidates will be selected for CBT 2. The recruitment drive had notified 35,000 vacant RRB NTPC posts.

UPSSSC

According to the calendar released by UPSSSC for 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal recruitment exam was to be conducted in November 202 but later deferred. The new exam notification has not been issued yet.

BPSC

The 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam of Bihar Public Service Commission was to be conducted on January 23 but it had been later postponed. A notification regarding this was issued on December 7. The commission has given the exact reason for postponing the examination. A new date is yet to be issued.

