Year Ender 2021: Professors Most Searched Role by Job Seekers in 2021

Teaching is once again a hot career choice for young Indians. In the year 2021, there was a massive jump in the number of jobs posted for the role of professor. Indeed - the online employment platform revealed that there was a jump of 2,448 per cent in jobs posted for professors between December 2020 and 2021.

There was a similar interest from job seekers for the role of professor with 1,576 per cent. Further, there has been a high demand by organisations for various roles such as professor, loan officers, recruitment managers, and packagers.

The recovery in economic activity seems to have benefited the BFSI sector too. This reflected growth in postings for jobs such as credit manager (496 per cent), loan officer (189 per cent), and branch manager (186 per cent). Postings for tech jobs such as senior software engineer (70 per cent), software engineer (33 per cent) and full stack developer (10 per cent) witnessed a steady growth during the same period.

Once the Covid 19 vaccination drive got underway, there was an increased interest among job seekers for roles such as event coordinator (715 per cent), presenter (562 per cent), taxi driver (499 per cent), and customer service supervisor (475 per cent).

Job postings for roles that saw a decrease during December 2020 and 2021 include order processor (-70 per cent), call centre representative (-61 per cent), collection agent (-59 per cent), machine operator (-59 per cent), fitter (-55 per cent), welder (-52 per cent), ground staff (-94 per cent), horticulture manager (-80 per cent), procurement assistant (-75 per cent), floor supervisor (-71 per cent) and materials manager (-71 per cent).

Meanwhile, technology organisations increased freshers’ postings by a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in October 2021 compared to October 2020. The top profiles searched by job seekers included software engineers and full-stack developers.

In terms of the city, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad continued to remain the top cities searched for jobs among the job-finders and jobseekers followed by Pune and Chennai.

