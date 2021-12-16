Year Ender 2021: Teachers Who Ensued Education for Underprivileged Despite Schools Closure

The continued school shutdown has affected students, especially those with limited means. To ensure kids without access to devices are not left behind, teachers resorted to some unusual means. While some opted for door to door classes, some painted walls in villages for students to continue learning.

Here is a list of teachers and their innovations that saved hundreds of kids from dropping out of school amid the covid-19 led school closure.

Bharti Kalra

The vice-principal of a government-aided school, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Kalra was awarded the Delhi State Teachers’ Award this year for providing as many as 321 smartphones to underprivileged students. She collected the smartphones with the help of her family members and friends and gave them to the poor students so that they don’t miss out on online classes due to the lack of laptops, phone or tablets amid the pandemic.

Ranjitsinh Disale

This teacher from a village in Maharashtra won the Global Teacher Prize in 2020 and has been appointed as an education adviser with the World Bank this year. He was awarded the prize for increasing the enrolment ratio in schools and also improving the grades and academic performance of the students. He also helped reduce early marriages of girls in Paritewadi village in Maharashtra. As a World Bank adviser, Disale is devising a strategy to make schools across the world safer for children.

Arvind Tiwary

Journalist-turned-teacher Tiwary has developed a school in a remote village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district that looks like a train compartment to inspire students to attend classes. Featuring giant snakes and ladders game boards painted on the floor, the compartment has been designed in such to attract students to attend the school. As a result, the dropout rate in the middle school is now zero with 269 students being enrolled from classes 1 to 8 at present.

Hariswami Das

A 48-year-old government school teacher from Malda, West Bengal, he was awarded the National Teachers’ Award this year for being a good educator as well as helping children and their parents look for a new residence after floods hit the area. He is now the headmaster of Shobharani High School of Malda which he joined in 2001 as an assistant teacher of life sciences. During that time, the school was facing low enrolment as it is near to the Ganga and is hit by floods every year. He said that when he joined, Ganga was 19 km away from this school, but now due to erosion, Ganga is only two km away from ShobhaRani School. He is planning to develop a new school as well for the students of the school.

Shakti Patel

Shakti Patel, a primary school teacher at Government High School in Patel Bichiya block in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh was also awarded the National Teachers Award this year for introducing technology in the field of education and providing free notes to children amid the pandemic. He also gave importance to teaching Hindi. He had recorded over 125 educational and motivational videos for the students and uploaded them on YouTube.

Anand Kumar

Founder of ‘Super 30’, mathematician Anand Kumar was conferred the ‘Sarabhai Teacher Scientist National Honorary Award 2021’ by the National Council of Teacher Scientist (NCTS) for providing coaching to the underprivileged students and helping them succeed in the IIT entrance. A native of Bihar, he has been helping underprivileged students for almost two decades now.

