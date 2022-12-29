Year Ender 2022: Teachers Who Brought About Positive Changes in Education This Year

The Union Ministry of Education had released a list of teachers for the ‘National Teacher Award’ from various states, which included a total of 46 teachers who were honored with the special award in the year 2022. The award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhavan on Teacher’s Day on September 5, where President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards.

Let us tell you about some of these teachers who brought about positive changes in society:

Buddhadev Dutta, West Bengal

The teacher of a school in Bankura, West Bengal, Buddhadev Dutta is the first primary school teacher to receive the National Teachers Award. Notwithstanding the rural setting of his school, he went on to innovate pedagogical methods that gets the students interested and involved. Peer-to-peer learning process which is an advanced pedagogical method implemented in foreign countries is followed by him. Creating a reading club he also tried to get the students a habit of reading. Coming from vulnerable conditions geographically, he ensured that his students are equipped with lifesaving skills. His efforts during COVID pandemic where he created e-content and innovative online material to help students continue their learning and attending to the learning gaps as they return to physical school demonstrates his love to students and sincerity as a teacher.

Maria Murena Miranda, Goa

With her unflinching efforts, Maria Murena Miranda as principal has successfully renovated, upgraded and made her rural tribal school infrastructure child friendly with the help of the community. Due to her efforts, dropout rate has declined in her school. She has worked hard to support tribal students by undertaking home visits, remedial classes, encouraging girls by providing free note books and uniforms. She inspires her students with good values and helps them in building a strong foundation for their lives ahead.

Anju Dahiya, Haryana

Anju Dahiya is a chemistry teacher who has designed innovative methods for kindling the curiosity of students so that knowledge is not only disseminated but created as well. The science congresses, conclaves, quizzes have been effectively employed. In order to develop personalities of the students in a holistic manner, she has initiated many activities such as mountaineering, planting of trees and the use of QR codes for getting detailed information needed. She took the help of NGOs and philanthropists for updating the infrastructure of the school.

Durga Ram Muwal, Rajasthan

Durga Ram Muwal has shown himself to be dedicated and motivated teacher who has worked hard for the improvement and performance of his school. The school caters to the most deprived sections of the society. He has worked to make the school attractive and effective. His abilities and effectiveness in yoga training, self-defence training have given him a popular face among the community. He has been successfully curtailing dropouts by activating the interest of students through the use of joyful TLMs and experiential pedagogical practices and co-scholastic activities. He has given a voice to the girl child through education.

G Ponsankari, Karnataka

G Ponsankari has done most of what is expected of a complete teacher. Joining hands with NGOs to build eco-friendly components for the school, developing local health traditions, plastic free campus, effective alumni meets, project-based learning, optimising the use of Atal Tinkering Lab and ensuring peer learning in the school have all been her fingerprints on the school canvas. Niti Ayog’s award is a reward for her good work. Her out of classroom activities are a revelation of her acumen.

Jainus Jacob, Kerala

Jainus Jacob has demonstrated what academic acumen and hard work can do to a teacher and to the students through her. Her committed efforts for the last 26 years have been a story of struggle, experimentation and inevitable success. The recognition has come in the form of KVS national innovation and experimentation award, Fulbright Distinguished award for teachers and publication of the coffee table book by Intel. Her videos and projects have attracted the attention of scholars in education.

Neeraj Saxena, Madhya Pradesh

Neeraj Saxena is a teacher, social reformer, determined soldier, all rolled in one. His school is situated in the forest area and he is the only teacher in the school. He contacted everyone willing to listen, to uplift the facilities for the school. From getting the road to the school, borewell, and garden, Neeraj has motivated and mobilised the women in the villages around, to be perfect volunteers for schoolwork. The whole village is charged up with his motivation. He has convinced the parents to send girls to school and there are 54 of them already.

