Years On, Teachers Draw Salaries for Being Recruited at Non-Existent School

Appointed in 2014, three teachers from Baruipur village of Parganas district in West Bengal are getting regular salaries from a school called Rajpur junior high school, however, this junior high school does not exist on ground.

Back in 2011, the West Bengal government decided to upgrade an upper primary school to junior secondary. In June 2011 the WBBSE gave provisional recognition to Raipur Junior High School and by August, three regular posts of teaching staffs and one Group D staff were notified for the yet-to-be-developed school.

Local school namely Raipur Jitendra Vidyamandir filed case long before putting a pause the reconstruction and establishment of the instant Raipur Junior High School. In the meantime three assistant teachers namely Pankaj Kumar Das, Prakash Sardar, and Debalina Sen were recommended by the School Service Commission at the Raipur junior High School and they were given appointment letter and the duly joined pursuant to the same.

Since the junior high school project was put on hold, on oral order of local sub inspector of schools, the recruited teachers were asked to render their services to other three schools in the nearby areas, however, according to advocate Ujjal Roy, this kind of oral order cannot rely on merit, on legal provision.

Even though the three teachers were asked to work in three separate schools in the meantime, the schools were already having teachers as per their sanctioned strength. This has made the teachers insecure about their jobs.

The teacher in charge had earlier prayed to the DI Schools for providing the DISE code for the school for filling up the online approval form and teachers profile.

In August, 2018 Sub Inspector of Schools Sonarpur circle addressed to the District Inspector of Schools about the scenario and requested intervention. In such letter the said respondent intimated that school has got no land or building, the grant for construction by the government is returned and the bank account is closed, the three teachers have been rendering their services in other schools by verbal directions and have been repeatedly requesting the respondents to look into the matter.

He also intimated that in July 2018 three assistant inspectors visited the place and inspected the possibility of opening the school but found not possible since there are other High Schools and Primary Schools situated within the very close vicinity of the instant address of the present School.

