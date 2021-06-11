Yoga As A Career Option: All You Need To Know

In today’s fast-paced life, many people are leading stressful life. Amid work stress and high pressure, people are unable to take care of their health. Experts believe that ‘Yoga’ is one of the easiest ways to deal with most of the physical ailments and mental health. Yoga helps human beings to harmonize the mind, body and spirit. Over the years, career prospects in Yoga have grown due to the celebration of International Yoga Day on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yoga is being considered a good career choice. Many institutions across the country are offering Yoga related courses. Yoga is an ancient art and teaches human beings how to remain fit and healthy. It teaches a person to experience inner peace by controlling the mind and body. It is in demand in today’s world and students are pursuing Yoga as a career option.

A person can take Yoga as a profession after getting skills and learning various nuances of different exercises. A Yoga teacher/instructor earns a good amount for teaching yoga postures and breathing techniques (pranayama).

Skills required to become a Yoga teacher: A person seeking to become a Yoga teacher should be a good speaker in order to share your point of view to a mass audience. He/She must be a good learner in order to keep on acquiring new techniques of Yoga. He/She should have good knowledge of yoga postures and be willing to study more about them.

Institutions offering courses related to Yoga:

-Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi: The institute offers part-time courses, diploma courses, and degree courses in yoga.

-Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Delhi: It offers 6 months certificate and one-year diploma courses.

-Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar: Students can study Yoga courses here from certificate level to PhD.

-Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar: Certificate and diploma courses in Yoga are available in the University.

-The Yoga Institute, Santa Cruz, Mumbai: The institute offers Yoga courses from certificate to degree levels.

Career Opportunities: Yoga instructors are needed in all educational institutions, hospitals, gyms, health care centers, companies and housing societies. Apart from this, many TV channels also hire instructors for their yoga shows. You can earn a handsome salary by being a Yoga instructor.

