'You Will Not Get Job if You Don’t Pay in Bengal', Says Calcutta HC judge

“If you don’t give money you will not get a job here in Bengal,” this was Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s observation while he was giving an order in a case over an alleged recruitment scam. The case was filed by one Miraj Shek of Murshidabad who claims that he got a teaching job in 2021, however, suddenly primary council discarded his job stating his marks were less.

Miraj Shek challenged this decision in court and finally, Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay not only gave strong observation but directed the council to reinstate Miraj Shek within six months.

The primary council argued that Shek had lesser marks at the graduation level than the other candidate. The primary school council pointed out that when they were preparing for the service rule book, therefore they canceled his job.

The rules mandate that to get a job, candidates need to have a minimum of 50 per cent marks and 45 per cent for the reserved category. Shek claims since he applied in reserved category and had 45 per cent marks, he was eligible for the job.

Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the council to return his job within six months. He is the same judge who ordered a CBI inquiry in the SSC scam for which Partha Chatterjee is behind the bar.

