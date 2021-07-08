Youngsters in Tamil Nadu's Hamlet Offer Free Classes for Kids with Limited Resources

To ensure that education continues for students hailing from low-income backgrounds, Karthick, a graduate youth from Polayampalli village along with some of his friends has started offering free coaching to students across the village.

Polayampalli, a village located near Morappur in Dharmapuri district is mostly inhabited by people from the backward communities and the economically weaker sections. COVID-19 led school shut down means school drop-out for children of this village as most of the people lack access to devices and internet.

To prevent this, local youth-led by Karthick, a graduate formed an organization called ‘Tamil Cultural Center’ which offers free coaching for rural students from Class 1 to 12.

Initially, it all started with only 30 students in Polayampalli village. Now, they go directly to more than 50 villages and villages situated at hills including Vakuttapatti and Chintalpatti to conduct lessons for the local students.

The group is not only conducting physical classes for school-going children but also online classes for students preparing for competitive exams including exams held by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

​Speaking to news18.com, Karthick said “We have planned to establish our free coaching centers in most of the villages across Tamil Nadu soon, to help students grab the opportunity to learn during the pandemic’. Parents praise the graduated youngsters who took initiatives to serve education to the rural students. The students also enthusiastically participate in live classes and online classes. As the children are in a sort of back to school mode, child marriages and dropouts are said to be have been decreased gradually in the villages.

