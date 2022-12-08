Abdasa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Constituency No.1 Abdasa (અબડાસા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Abdasa is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Rural.LIVE Abdasa election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Abdasa election result or click here for compact election results of Abdasa and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Abdasa go here.

Demographic profile of Abdasa:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.2%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,244 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,30,219 were male and 1,23,022 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Abdasa in 2022 is 945 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,787 eligible electors, of which 1,16,429 were male, 1,07,358 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,191 eligible electors, of which 1,02,320 were male, 92871 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Abdasa in 2017 was 82. In 2012, there were 66 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Abdasa:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh of INC won in this seat defeating Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel of BJP by a margin of 9,746 which was 6.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhanushali Jayantilal Parsottam of BJP by a margin of 7,613 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 1. Abdasa Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Abdasa:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Abdasa:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Abdasa are: Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh (BJP), Vasantbhai Valji Khetani (AAP), Meghwal Nagshi Khamubhai (BSP), Jat Mamad Jung (INC), Uthar Razak Alimamad (IND), Mamubhai Mandabhai Rabari (IND), Bhanushali Suresh Manji Mange (IND), Hakumatsinh Juvansinh Jadeja (IND), K D Jadeja (Praja Vijay Paksh), Joshi Jagdishchandra Kakulal (SP).

Voter turnout in Abdasa:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.15%, while it was 73.52% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.28% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Abdasa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Abdasa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.1. Abdasa comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: 1. Lakhpat Taluka. 2. Nakhatrana Taluka. 3. Abdasa Taluka.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Abdasa constituency, which are: Mandvi, Bhuj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Abdasa:

The geographic coordinates of Abdasa is: 23°25’09.1"N 68°59’02.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Abdasa

List of candididates contesting from Abdasa Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 72.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 57.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.8 lakh

Candidate name: Vasantbhai Valji Khetani

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Meghwal Nagshi Khamubhai

Party: BSP

Age: 74

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jat Mamad Jung

Party: INC

Age: 52

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 34 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Uthar Razak Alimamad

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Agriculture & Contraction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mamubhai Mandabhai Rabari

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhanushali Suresh Manji Mange

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Hakumatsinh Juvansinh Jadeja

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 37.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: K. D. Jadeja

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Joshi Jagdishchandra Kakulal

Party: SP

Age: 59

Profession: Private Service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 27.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 98 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

