After Emphatic Win in Punjab, Will AAP Emerge from Underdog Regional Party to BJP's Main Oppn in 2024 Polls?

After winning a thumping majority in Punjab elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has paved its way for the upcoming elections in Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

The party’s success in the last 10 years has been a rollercoaster ride. AAP’s Punjab win has stirred speculations that this underdog regional party might just make inroads in other states, too, and eventually become the prominent opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After its victory in the national capital, opposition parties assumed that the Kejriwal-led party will be limited to Delhi only, but AAP’s upward graph proved these aspersions wrong with its highly effective governance model and with each passing election, the party’s vote share has increased.

In Gujarat, during the 2021 municipal polls, AAP bagged 21% votes in Gandhinagar and 28% in Surat. The party is already the frontrunner in Delhi Municipal polls.

Gujarat elections are scheduled to be held in December this year. For decades, the BJP and Congress have dominated in Gujarat, but some political experts say, AAP can give a tough fight to BJP in the upcoming general elections.

AAP Gujarat Spokesperson, Yogesh Patel told PTI, “AAP will emerge as the main contender to the BJP in Gujarat. The Congress has been rejected by people here for the last 27 years and voters are meanwhile tired of the BJP’s misrule and will give a chance to the AAP”.

AAP has also thrown its hat in Haryana, where elections are due in coming months. In recent Chandigarh civic polls, a capital shared by Punjab and Haryana, AAP not only presented a remarkable debut performance, but also gave a tough contest to BJP by winning 14 of the 35 municipal wards.

In an interview to Network 18, AAP Punjab Co-in-charge Raghav Chadha had said, “AAP will be a national party in the coming years. This is the first time that a party has won 2 states in such a short span of time. Even BJP failed to win in any state for almost a decade after the party formation.”

When compared to leading parties, municipal polls may not be enough to get into winning mode but they can surely act as a strong base to garner votes in the upcoming state elections.

Taking inspiration of idea from Modi’s Gujarat Model, the Aam Aadmi Party has tried to make a name for itself in other states as well on the basis of ‘Delhi Model’. If AAP gains huge support in the upcoming Gujarat elections, the Kejriwal-led party can give a tough competition to BJP in the 2024 elections. There is a lot of work to be done by the Aam Aadmi Party, but is this the start of a change in Indian politics? Time will say!

