The Left and Congress have finally reached a seat-sharing agreement for the February 16 Tripura polls after several skirmishes along the way. Together, they will take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

On January 25, the Left did a press conference and stated that it will fight on 47 seats and had set aside 13 for the Congress. When nominations were submitted, however, it was seen that the Congress was contesting on 17 seats.

The Left was unhappy with this move and fielded candidates for those 13 constituencies as well that it had earlier allocated to the Congress.

The dispute heightened and sources say the seat-sharing understanding was on the verge of breaking down

After January 31, both groups met a couple of times to thrash out the issue. Left leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar told News18, “We expect that the Congress will adjust to defeat the fascist party BJP."

After several rounds of meetings, sources said that the matter had been sorted out.

Jitendra Chaudhury, CPI(M) secretary from Tripura, told News18, “We will withdraw candidates from the 13 seats and the Congress also assured that it will withdraw from 4 seats."

The last day of nomination withdrawal is Thursday. Both groups now hope that there will be no further hiccups.

Congress’s Tripura president Birajit Sinha told News 18, “Now there is no confusion. Now both parties have agreed and we will fight together."

Observers though point out that while the Left and Congress are finally contesting together in Tripura, the arrangement did not succeed in West Bengal.

