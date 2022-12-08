Akota Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Akota seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chaitanya Makarandbhai Desai (BJP), Shashank Rajesh Khare (AAP), Narendrabhai Lalubhai Parmar (Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha), Rajeshbhai Bhikhabhai Mali (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Rutvij Dilipbhai Joshi (INC), Dr Rahul Vasudevbhai Vyas (IND), Jatin Shah (IND), Dineshbhai Vyas (IND), Deepak Harishchandra Palkar (IND), Mukesh Shivprasad Nayak (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Bharti Parmar (SUCI(C)). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.26% which is -8.25% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.143 Akota (અકોટા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Akota is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Akota election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Akota election result or click here for compact election results of Akota and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Akota go here.

Demographic profile of Akota:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,75,942 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,39,886 were male and 1,35,962 female and 94 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Akota in 2022 is 972 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,47,729 eligible electors, of which 1,26,579 were male, 1,21,121 female and 29 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,228 eligible electors, of which 1,11,174 were male, 1,04,049 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Akota in 2017 was 45. In 2012, there were 60 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Akota:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Seemaben Akshaykumar Mohile of BJP won in this seat defeating Ranjit Sharadchandra Chavan of INC by a margin of 57,139 which was 34.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 64.9% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Saurabh Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Lalitbhai Thakorbhai of INC by a margin of 49,867 votes which was 33.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 143. Akota Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Akota:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Akota:

Voter turnout in Akota:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.51%, while it was 68.74% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.25% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Akota went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Akota constituency:

Assembly constituency No.143. Akota comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 5, 6.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Akota constituency, which are: Padra, Sayajigunj, Manjalpur, Raopura, Vadodara City. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Akota:

The geographic coordinates of Akota is: 22°17’48.8"N 73°10’26.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Akota

List of candididates contesting from Akota Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chaitanya Makarandbhai Desai

Party: BJP

Age: 49

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Shashank Rajesh Khare

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Job in Maruti Salt Works

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Narendrabhai Lalubhai Parmar

Party: Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

Age: 45

Profession: Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Bhikhabhai Mali

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 38

Profession: Selling Flowers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Rutvij Dilipbhai Joshi

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: 1) Head of Vadodara City Congress , 2) Consulting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11970

Moveable assets: Rs 30.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Rahul Vasudevbhai Vyas

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 46.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 39.7 lakh

Candidate name: Jatin Shah

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Land Lease

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshbhai Vyas

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Priest

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Deepak Harishchandra Palkar

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Small Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mukesh Shivprasad Nayak

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 45

Profession: Lab Co-Ordinator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 50.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bharti Parmar

Party: SUCI(C)

Age: 50

Profession: Personal Tutition

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

