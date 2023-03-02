Ambassa Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ambassa seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Swapna Das Paul (BJP), Shyamal Sarkar (TMP), Pranesh Das (IND), Niranjan Das (IND), Arjun Namasudra (TMC), Anjan Das (CPM). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.65% which is -3.36% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.47 Ambassa (আমবাসা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Dhalai district of Tripura. Ambassa is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Ambassa election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ambassa election result or click here for compact election results of Ambassa and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ambassa go here.

Demographic profile of Ambassa:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 48.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 51082 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,552 were male and 25,523 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ambassa in 2023 is 999 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45832 eligible electors, of which 23,052 were male, 22,780 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41203 eligible electors, of which 20,734 were male, 20,469 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ambassa in 2018 was 174. In 2013, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ambassa:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Parimal Debbarma of BJP won in this seat defeating Bharat Reang of CPM by a margin of 3585 which was 8.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.89% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Lalit Kumar Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl of INPT by a margin of 1054 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 49.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 47. Ambassa Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ambassa:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ambassa:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Ambassa are: Swapna Das Paul (BJP), Shyamal Sarkar (TMP), Pranesh Das (IND), Niranjan Das (IND), Arjun Namasudra (TMC), Anjan Das (CPM).

Voter turnout in Ambassa:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.65%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.01%, while it was 92.82% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.36% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ambassa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ambassa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.47. Ambassa comprises of the following areas of Dhalai district of Tripura: Ambassa, Kulai, and Nalichhara Tehsils in Ambassa Sub-Division; and Kachuchhara Tehsil in Kamalpur Sub-Division

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Ambassa constituency, which are: Asharambari, Krishnapur, Surma, Karmachhara, Chawamanu, Raima valley. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Ambassa:

The geographic coordinates of Ambassa is: 23°55’19.9"N 91°51’34.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ambassa

List of candidates contesting from Ambassa Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Suchitra Debbarma

Party: BJP

Age: 37

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishna Kumar Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 80

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 24.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karnadhan Chakma

Party: IND

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chitta Ranjan Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandan Mogchoudhury

Party: TMC

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker and Pensioner

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amalendu Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 50

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivator

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 18739

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ambassa election result or click here for compact election results of Ambassa and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ambassa go here.

Read all the Latest News here