Anand Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.206

Ward No.206 Anand Vihar (आनंद व‍िहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsAnand Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Anand Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Anand Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Anand Vihar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Anand Vihar candidates 2022There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Anand Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rahul Jain (AAP), Monika Pant (BJP), Rajiv Chaudhary (INC).

MLA and MP of Anand ViharOm Prakash Sharma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 59. Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Anand Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Anand ViharAccording to the delimitation report, Anand Vihar ward has a total population of 56,495 of which 7,107 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.58% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Anand Vihar wardThe following areas are covered under the Anand Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Anand Vihar A, B And C Block; Bahubali Enclave, Rishabh Vihar; Delhi Admn Staff Quarters, Kakardooma; Gharonde Apartment; Gitanjali Appt Law Society; Inderpuri, Indira Camp (Near Kakrdooma Court); J J Cluster (Anand Vihar); Jagriti Enclave; Kakardooma Village; Kiran Vihar; Manak Vihar; New Ashoka Niketan; Priya Enclave; Pushpanjali, Surya Niketan; Ram Vihar; Rishabh Vihar; Saini Enclave, Sharad Vihar Shyam Enclave; Savita Vihar; Shanti Vihar Including Park, T Huts, Ess; Sshrestha Vihar; Surajmal Vihar A Block B Block, C Block And D Block; Vigyan Lok; Vigyan Vihar, Yamuna Sport Complex, Pwd Office; Vivek Apartment; Vivek Vihar D Block; Yojna Vihar Blk B And Block C, Savita Vihar; Hasan Pur Village, Vithi Appt.( P No. 110), Kurmanchal Appt. (P No. 113); Arya Nagar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 206. Anand Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rahul Jain; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,83,72,775; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Monika Pant; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 13,96,55,961; Total liabilities: Rs 15,14,026.Candidate name: Rajiv Chaudhary; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 3,82,63,872; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

