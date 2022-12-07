Anarkali ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.208

Ward No.208 Anarkali (अनारकली) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsAnarkali went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Anarkali corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Anarkali ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Anarkali was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Anarkali candidates 2022There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Anarkali ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rekha (AAP), Meenakshi Sharma (BJP), Madhu Rani (INC).

MLA and MP of AnarkaliS.K. Bagga of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 60. Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Anarkali is a part.

Demographic profile of AnarkaliAccording to the delimitation report, Anarkali ward has a total population of 57,322 of which 5,866 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.23% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Anarkali wardThe following areas are covered under the Anarkali ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ram Nagar, Ext; Ram Nagar, Ext, Ram Nagar Ext. Ii; Anarkali Garden, Old Anarkali, South Anarkali, South Anarkali Extn; Baldev Park, Baldev Park Extn; “Chandu Park, Aram Park, Gagan Vihar B.L Mandir Sukhdev Vihar Tikona Park C. Nala, Jagat Puri A-Block, Jagat Puri B- Block, Jagat Puri F-Block, Jagat Puri G-Block, T Huts Moti Masjid, Jagat Puri H-Block, Jitar Nagar, Jitar Nagar Gagan Vihar Sukh Dev Vihar Parwana Road Gurudwar C. Nala;" Govind Park; New Layal Pur; New Layal Pur, New Layal Pur Extn; Radhey Puri Extn I, Ii.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 208. Anarkali ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rekha; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,21,36,001; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Meenakshi Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,40,10,640; Total liabilities: Rs 13,75,153.Candidate name: Madhu Rani; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,53,80,354; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

