Angetyongpang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Angetyongpang seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: T N Mannen (NDPP), Bendangkokba (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 85.13% which is 4.67% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.24 Angetyongpang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Angetyongpang is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Angetyongpang go here.

Demographic profile of Angetyongpang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17829 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 9,009 were male and 8,820 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Angetyongpang in 2023 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 15566 eligible electors, of which 8,044 were male, 7,522 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 14859 eligible electors, of which 7,713 were male, 7,146 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Angetyongpang in 2018 was 86. In 2013, there were 106 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Angetyongpang:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Tongpang Ozukum of IND won in this seat defeating Alemtemshi Jamir of NDPP by a margin of 950 which was 7.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 36.03% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Chuba Longkumer of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Sashimar of NPF by a margin of 412 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 40.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 24. Angetyongpang Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Angetyongpang:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Angetyongpang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Angetyongpang are: T N Mannen (NDPP), Bendangkokba (INC).

Voter turnout in Angetyongpang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.13%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.46%, while it was 91.9% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.67% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Angetyongpang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Angetyongpang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.24. Angetyongpang comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: E. Bs 5 and 6 of Mokokchung Town; Mongsenyimti Compound and Chuchuyimlang Compound and Mongsenyimti, Chaka, Yangyimti, Longkong and Salulamang villages of Chuchuyimlang circle ; and Longmisa village of Ongpangkong circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Angetyongpang constituency, which are: Arkakong, Impur, Mongoya, Longleng, Noksen, Longkhim Chare. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Angetyongpang:

The geographic coordinates of Angetyongpang is: 26°23’51.0"N 94°37’48.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Angetyongpang

List of candidates contesting from Angetyongpang Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tongpang OzukumParty: NDPPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Politician and Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Maongkaba OzukumParty: NPPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: AdvocateEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 7.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Er K WatiParty: INDAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government Servant, Presently PoliticianEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 18.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 19.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

