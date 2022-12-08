Anklav Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Anklav seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar (BJP), Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj (AAP), Bipinbhai Manilal Bhetasiya (BSP), Amit Chavda (INC), Keyur Pravinbhai Patel (IND), Raj Ajitsinh Chandrasinh (IND), Raj Yusufbhai Abhesang (Garasiya) (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.16% which is -4.88% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.110 Anklav (આંકલાવ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Anklav is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Anklav election result

For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Anklav go here.

Demographic profile of Anklav:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.39% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,196 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,14,908 were male and 1,10,288 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Anklav in 2022 is 960 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,407 eligible electors, of which 1,06,068 were male, 98339 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,414 eligible electors, of which 93797 were male, 85617 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Anklav in 2017 was 30. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Anklav:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Amit Chavda of INC won in this seat defeating Hansakuvarba Janaksinh Raj of BJP by a margin of 33,629 which was 21.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 58.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amit Chavda of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Solanki Jasavantsinh Amarsinh (Jashubha) of BJP by a margin of 30,319 votes which was 21.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 110. Anklav Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Anklav:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Anklav:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Anklav are: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar (BJP), Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj (AAP), Bipinbhai Manilal Bhetasiya (BSP), Amit Chavda (INC), Keyur Pravinbhai Patel (IND), Raj Ajitsinh Chandrasinh (IND), Raj Yusufbhai Abhesang (Garasiya) (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal).

Voter turnout in Anklav:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.04%, while it was 78.57% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.88% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Anklav went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Anklav constituency:

Assembly constituency No.110. Anklav comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: 1. Anklav Taluka. 2. Anand Taluka (Part) Villages - Khanpur, Sarsa, Bedva, Gopalpura, mogar, Kherda, Vaherakhadi, Ramnagar, Vadod, Napad Vanto, Napad Talpad, Adas, Anklavdi, Rajupura, Vasad, Sundan.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Anklav constituency, which are: Borsad, Petlad, Anand, Umreth, Savli, Vaghodia, Padra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Anklav:

The geographic coordinates of Anklav is: 22°25’28.9"N 73°01’37.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Anklav

List of candididates contesting from Anklav Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 27.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bipinbhai Manilal Bhetasiya

Party: BSP

Age: 43

Profession: Private Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amit Chavda

Party: INC

Age: 46

Profession: Farming,Jaher Jivan

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 81.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 23.2 lakh

Candidate name: Keyur Pravinbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Raj Ajitsinh Chandrasinh

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Private Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 87500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 87500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raj Yusufbhai Abhesang (Garasiya)

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 57

Profession: Agriculture, Business & Journalism

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

