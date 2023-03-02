Aonglenden Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Aonglenden seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: S Supongmeren Jamir (INC), Moasangba Jamir (NPF), Imkongmar (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.22% which is -3.48% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.26 Aonglenden is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Aonglenden is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Aonglenden election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Aonglenden election result or click here for compact election results of Aonglenden and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Aonglenden go here.

Demographic profile of Aonglenden:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 12441 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 6,114 were male and 6,327 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aonglenden in 2023 is 1035 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 12132 eligible electors, of which 6,045 were male, 6,087 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 11949 eligible electors, of which 6,007 were male, 5,942 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aonglenden in 2018 was 41. In 2013, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Aonglenden:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Imtikumzuk of NDPP won in this seat defeating Toshipokba of NPF by a margin of 88 which was 0.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 47.94% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Imtikumzuk of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Toshipokba of NPF by a margin of 971 votes which was 9.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDPP got the most number of votes in the 26. Aonglenden Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Aonglenden:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Aonglenden:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Aonglenden are: S Supongmeren Jamir (INC), Moasangba Jamir (NPF), Imkongmar (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Aonglenden:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.22%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.7%, while it was 85.84% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.48% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Aonglenden went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Aonglenden constituency:

Assembly constituency No.26. Aonglenden comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: E.Bs. 1, 7 and 8 of Mokokchung Town; and Ungma, Aosettsu and Kabza villages of Ongpangkong circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Aonglenden constituency, which are: Mongoya, Mokokchung Town, Koridang, Akuluto. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Aonglenden:

The geographic coordinates of Aonglenden is: 26°18’24.8"N 94°27’04.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Aonglenden

List of candidates contesting from Aonglenden Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: ToshipokbaParty: INCAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: Politician & Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 48.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharingain LongkumerParty: NDPPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Politician & AgricultureEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

