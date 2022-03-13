Bhagwant Mann, and AAP National convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Amritsar. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and other officials of the saffron party to discuss details of UP’s new cabinet, the selection of deputy chief ministers, and the swearing-in ceremony. According to Read More
Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, will don the yellow hues of ‘basant’ (spring) on March 16 as Bhagwant Mann of the AAP takes oath as the new Punjab chief minister. Yellow is the colour theme of the AAP in Punjab in a nod to the song ‘Rang de basanti’, penned by revolutionary poet Ram Prasad Bismil and popularly associated with the spirit of Bhagat Singh and his comrades. READ MORE
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is reluctant to contest the 2023 assembly election in the state from the Chamundeshwari assembly segment in Mysuru district where he had lost in 2018. As the sitting chief minister back in 2018, he chose to contest from Chamundeshwari and vacated his ‘safe seat’ of Varuna in Mysuru district to son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. READ MORE
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that she along with her family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are ready to sacrifice their posts for the party.
Uttar Pradesh CM designate and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath met Defence Minister Rajnath at the latter’s residence in Delhi
Congress party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the forthcoming elections including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requested her to lead from the front: Congress
Five hours after a key meeting, the Congress Working Committee decided that there will be no resignations and Sonia Gandhi will stay on as the president of the party. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the party’s poll debacle in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. READ MORE
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “deep analysis took place on our strengths and weaknesses. All members of CWC expressed their opinions. Defeat in 5 states is a matter of deep concern for us. We could not control the anti-incumbency factor in Punjab due to restricted time.”
“Congress interim president Sonia will lead us and will take future steps. We all have faith in her leadership,” said Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge after the party’s working committee meeting.
She (Sonia Gandhi) continues to be the president of the party. Detailed discussion held about the 5 states elections. We discussed how to take things forward and how we prepare for the forthcoming elections: AICC Goa in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao after the party’s CWC meeting
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered victory in Odisha’s Zilla Parishad polls, with the party winning in all 30 districts.
Uttar Pradesh CM designate Yogi Adityanath is meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will later have dinner at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s house.
A meeting of Congress Working Committee, chaired by president Sonia Gandhi, and attended by top leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, has ended after four hours.
Punjab AAP MLA Labh Singh, who defeated Congress’ Charanjit S Channi from Bhadaur said, “I contested for the first time; family supported me. It’s a new type of politics in which a labourer’s son can become MLA. I’ll work to improve condition of hospitals and improve quality of education.”
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann appeals to watch his swearing-in-ceremony.
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's invitation for Swearing-in-ceremony:
"16 March को भगत सिंह जी के पिंड खटकड़ कलाँ में सिर्फ़ आपका भगवंत मान शपथ लेकर CM नहीं बनेगा, मेरे साथ आप सभी 3 करोड़ पंजाब के लोग भी CM बनेंगे।
हम सभी मिलकर शहीद भगत सिंह के सपनों का रँगला पंजाब बनाएंगे।" pic.twitter.com/C2QApkxHe3
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 13, 2022
Newly elected MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn-in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly at the Darbar hall of the Raj Bhavan in Imphal
Newly elected MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn-in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly at the Darbar hall of the Raj Bhavan in Imphal
— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022
Uttar Pradesh chief minister designate Yogi Adityanath to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. If meeting with Amit Shah does not happen take place today, he will meet the Union Home Minister tomorrow before return to Lucknow by late afternoon.
Uttar Pradesh CM designate and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath met party's president JP Nadda in Delhi after the party's massive win in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022
Yogi Adityanath also visited BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Yogi Adityanath on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. “In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development,” he said in a tweet.
आज @myogiadityanath जी से भेंट हुई। उन्हें उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव में मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत की बधाई दी। बीते 5 वर्षों में उन्होंने जन-आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए अथक परिश्रम किया है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आने वाले वर्षो में वे राज्य को विकास की और अधिक ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/TeRcIRFreA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2022
Ameeting of the Congress Working Committee, chaired by president Sonia Gandhi, and attended by top leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is in progress. The agenda of the meeting is taking stock of the poll debacle in the five states. READ MORE
Meanwhile, according to a post-poll survey, development and government functioning were among the top priorities for voters in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while the Ram temple and Hindutva did not weigh much in the minds of people while exercising their franchise. The study said the net satisfaction with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was three times higher than that of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, indicating the Modi magic helped the BJP return to power for the second consecutive term.
The Lokniti-CSDS poll survey also points to a new group of beneficiaries of welfare schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Scheme, PM Awas Yojna and free ration rooting for the ruling coalition, irrespective of caste and religious considerations. Another important fact that emerged in the comprehensive data collection was that allaying all pre-poll apprehensions, the BJP got more support among farmers, Brahmins, and also increased its outreach among Scheduled Castes, even among Mayawati’s core vote bank Jatavs. The BJP-led coalition broke over three decades old record by getting re-elected for a second consecutive time in UP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In other news, the Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states where the party received a drubbing, sources said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party’s top decision-making body at its headquarters here at 4 PM on Sunday, they said. The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not win any of the four other states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
The Congress could manage to win only two of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with a vote share of only a meagre 2.33 per cent, and most of its candidates lost their security deposits. This despite a high-pitched campaign led by AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who focussed her campaign around women and the youth.
Sunday’s meeting is likely to see some fireworks as the G-23 leaders had suggested corrective measures after the previous round of assembly polls, when the Congress lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, but there had been little movement on that front. The leaders of G-23, who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, had met on Friday evening at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.
Azad and senior leader Anand Sharma are the two leaders of the group who are part of the CWC. Mukul Wasnik, also a member of the CWC, had initially signed a letter from the group to Gandhi but has since kept his distance. The ‘Group of 23’, at their Friday evening meeting, expressed shock at the party’s defeat. Sources said the leaders discussed the way forward and steps for the revival of the Congress which has become even “more marginalised, weakened and isolated”.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.