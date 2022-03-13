CHANGE LANGUAGE
Assembly Election Results 2022: Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi for UP Cabinet Talks; Bhagwant Mann to Resign as MP on Monday

Meanwhile, according to a post-poll survey, development and govt functioning were among the top priorities for voters in the UP Assembly elections while the Ram temple & Hindutva did not weigh much in the minds of people.

News18.com | July 21, 2022, 14:17 IST

Bhagwant Mann, and AAP National convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Amritsar. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and other officials of the saffron party to discuss details of UP's new cabinet, the selection of deputy chief ministers, and the swearing-in ceremony.

Key Events
Mar 13, 2022 23:19 IST

Punjab: 'Rang de Basanti' Theme of Bhagwant Mann's Oath Taking as CM in Bhagat Singh's Khatkar Kalan

Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, will don the yellow hues of 'basant' (spring) on March 16 as Bhagwant Mann of the AAP takes oath as the new Punjab chief minister. Yellow is the colour theme of the AAP in Punjab in a nod to the song 'Rang de basanti', penned by revolutionary poet Ram Prasad Bismil and popularly associated with the spirit of Bhagat Singh and his comrades.

Mar 13, 2022 23:02 IST

Will Not Contest from Chamundeshwari Seat in Next Assembly Polls: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is reluctant to contest the 2023 assembly election in the state from the Chamundeshwari assembly segment in Mysuru district where he had lost in 2018. As the sitting chief minister back in 2018, he chose to contest from Chamundeshwari and vacated his 'safe seat' of Varuna in Mysuru district to son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Mar 13, 2022 22:07 IST

Sonia Gandhi Said Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Ready to Sacrifice Posts

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that she along with her family members Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are ready to sacrifice their posts for the party.

Mar 13, 2022 21:40 IST

In Pictures | Yogi Meets Rajnath Singh

Uttar Pradesh CM designate and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath met Defence Minister Rajnath at the latter’s residence in Delhi

In Pictures | Yogi Meets Rajnath Singh

Mar 13, 2022 21:27 IST

Fully Prepared to Face Electoral Challenges, 24' Lok Sabha Polls: Cong

Congress party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the forthcoming elections including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requested her to lead from the front: Congress

Mar 13, 2022 21:13 IST

'No Resignation', Sonia to Stay on as Congress President: CWC Decides After 4-hour Meeting

Five hours after a key meeting, the Congress Working Committee decided that there will be no resignations and Sonia Gandhi will stay on as the president of the party. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the party's poll debacle in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Mar 13, 2022 20:59 IST

Could Not Control Anti-incumbency Factor in Punjab: Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “deep analysis took place on our strengths and weaknesses. All members of CWC expressed their opinions. Defeat in 5 states is a matter of deep concern for us. We could not control the anti-incumbency factor in Punjab due to restricted time.”

Mar 13, 2022 20:57 IST

We All Have Faith in Sonia Gandhi's Leadership: Cong

“Congress interim president Sonia will lead us and will take future steps. We all have faith in her leadership,” said Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge after the party’s working committee meeting.

Mar 13, 2022 20:56 IST

Sonia Gandhi To Continue as Cong President: Cong

She (Sonia Gandhi) continues to be the president of the party. Detailed discussion held about the 5 states elections. We discussed how to take things forward and how we prepare for the forthcoming elections: AICC Goa in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao after the party’s CWC meeting

Mar 13, 2022 20:46 IST

BJD Registered Victory in Odisha's Zilla Parishad Polls

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered victory in Odisha’s Zilla Parishad polls, with the party winning in all 30 districts.

Mar 13, 2022 20:34 IST

Yogi Adityanath Meets Minister Amit Shah

Uttar Pradesh CM designate Yogi Adityanath is meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will later have dinner at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s house.

Yogi Adityanath Meets Minister Amit Shah

Mar 13, 2022 20:31 IST

4-hour Long CWC Meeting Ends

A meeting of Congress Working Committee, chaired by president Sonia Gandhi, and attended by top leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, has ended after four hours.

Mar 13, 2022 20:17 IST

New Politics in Which a Labourer's Son Can Become MLA: AAP MLA Labh Singh

Punjab AAP MLA Labh Singh, who defeated Congress’ Charanjit S Channi from Bhadaur said, “I contested for the first time; family supported me. It’s a new type of politics in which a labourer’s son can become MLA. I’ll work to improve condition of hospitals and improve quality of education.”

Mar 13, 2022 19:55 IST

WATCH | Bhagwant Mann's Invitation for For His Swearing-in-ceremony

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann appeals to watch his swearing-in-ceremony.

Mar 13, 2022 19:31 IST

MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh Sworn-in as Protem Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly

Newly elected MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn-in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly at the Darbar hall of the Raj Bhavan in Imphal

Mar 13, 2022 19:25 IST

Yogi Adityanath to Meet President Ram Nath Kovind

Uttar Pradesh chief minister designate Yogi Adityanath to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. If meeting with Amit Shah does not happen take place today, he will meet the Union Home Minister tomorrow before return to Lucknow by late afternoon.

Mar 13, 2022 19:20 IST

WATCH | All Smiles in BJP After Massive Victory in UP Polls

Mar 13, 2022 19:07 IST

Yogi Adityanath Meets JP Nadda

Yogi Adityanath also visited BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence.

Yogi Adityanath Meets JP Nadda

Mar 13, 2022 18:50 IST

PM Modi Congratulates Yogi Adityanath for Historic Victory in UP Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Yogi Adityanath on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. “In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development,” he said in a tweet.

Mar 13, 2022 18:33 IST

Key Congress Meeting on Poll Rout in Progress; Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka in Attendance

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee, chaired by president Sonia Gandhi, and attended by top leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is in progress. The agenda of the meeting is taking stock of the poll debacle in the five states.

Mar 13, 2022 18:20 IST

Bhagwant Mann to Resign as MP Tomorrow

Mar 13, 2022 16:56 IST

Yogi Reaches 7 LKM to Meet PM Modi

Mar 13, 2022 16:27 IST

Rahul Gandhi Should Take Up Congress Presidency: DK Shivakumar

Mar 13, 2022 16:14 IST

Congress Working Committee Meeting Begins

Mar 13, 2022 11:19 IST

Cong to Raise Issues of Inflation, Ukraine Students' Issue: LoP Kharge

Mar 13, 2022 07:07 IST

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: CWC to Take Responsibility for Poll Debacle in 5 States, New Elections to be Announced Soon: Sources

Mar 13, 2022 07:05 IST

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Punjab: Before Bhagwant Mann Takeover, Security of 122 Former Ministers & MLAs Withdrawn

Mar 13, 2022 07:02 IST

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Congress Working Committee to Meet Today to Discuss Poll Debacle, 'Fireworks' Expected

Mar 13, 2022 07:01 IST

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Devt, Govt and Not Ram Mandir and Hindutva on People's Minds While Voting, Says Survey

Mar 13, 2022 07:00 IST

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Talks on 'Balanced' UP Cabinet, New Dy CMs Today as Yogi to Meet PM, Amit Shah

reports, the BJP will want the cabinet to be ‘balanced’ in terms of caste, regional influence and qualifications. Keshav Prasad Maurya, Baby Rani Maurya and Brijesh Pathak are in the list of probables being considered for the post of Deputy CM.

Meanwhile, according to a post-poll survey, development and government functioning were among the top priorities for voters in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while the Ram temple and Hindutva did not weigh much in the minds of people while exercising their franchise. The study said the net satisfaction with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was three times higher than that of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, indicating the Modi magic helped the BJP return to power for the second consecutive term.

The Lokniti-CSDS poll survey also points to a new group of beneficiaries of welfare schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Scheme, PM Awas Yojna and free ration rooting for the ruling coalition, irrespective of caste and religious considerations. Another important fact that emerged in the comprehensive data collection was that allaying all pre-poll apprehensions, the BJP got more support among farmers, Brahmins, and also increased its outreach among Scheduled Castes, even among Mayawati’s core vote bank Jatavs. The BJP-led coalition broke over three decades old record by getting re-elected for a second consecutive time in UP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In other news, the Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states where the party received a drubbing, sources said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party’s top decision-making body at its headquarters here at 4 PM on Sunday, they said. The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not win any of the four other states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The Congress could manage to win only two of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with a vote share of only a meagre 2.33 per cent, and most of its candidates lost their security deposits. This despite a high-pitched campaign led by AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who focussed her campaign around women and the youth.

Sunday’s meeting is likely to see some fireworks as the G-23 leaders had suggested corrective measures after the previous round of assembly polls, when the Congress lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, but there had been little movement on that front. The leaders of G-23, who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, had met on Friday evening at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.

Azad and senior leader Anand Sharma are the two leaders of the group who are part of the CWC. Mukul Wasnik, also a member of the CWC, had initially signed a letter from the group to Gandhi but has since kept his distance. The ‘Group of 23’, at their Friday evening meeting, expressed shock at the party’s defeat. Sources said the leaders discussed the way forward and steps for the revival of the Congress which has become even “more marginalised, weakened and isolated”.

