Assembly Election Results: Security of People is More Important, Says Punjab CM-elect Mann on Security Withdrawal of Ex-Mins, MLAs

Assembly Election Results: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday to stake claim to form the new government in the state. Mann reached the Raj Bhawan here around 10:30 am. Mann was elected the AAP’s legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. Read More
After reports of police security cover of former ministers and MLAs being withdrawn, chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann said the security of Punjab’s people was more important than the security of a few. “Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people,” Mann said. ANI
Police stations are lying vacant. We will take only police work from police force. I think the security of the people of Punjab is more important than the security of few people: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann on reports of removing security of former ministers & MLAs
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain today said it was time for a regime overhaul in Himachal Pradesh after Punjab. He said the AAP will contest all 68 seats in the upcoming assembly elections next year. “After Punjab now, it’s Himachal Pradesh’s turn. We will contest elections on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in upcoming assembly elections,” he added. Jain and AAP workers held a roadshow in state capital Shimla. He also said the AAP will form the government in HP next as health and education systems were in a poor state here. ANI
After Punjab now it's Himachal Pradesh's turn. We will contest elections on all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections: Delhi Health Minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday to take stock of the poll debacle in the five states. Sources said the CWC will take responsibility for the party’s loss in the poll-bound states, and that dates for fresh elections could be announced soon. The CWC meeting will be held in the AICC office at 4 pm. Before that, Sonia Gandhi will also chair a meeting of the party’s parliamentary strategy group on 10 Janpath at 10.30 am. The top decision-making body has decided to meet after the grand old party received a drubbing in the assembly elections, losing Punjab to the AAP while registering a miniscule presence in the other four states. READ MORE
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad
(Source: DD)
The five biggest victory margins in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were registered by BJP candidates. Sunil Kumar Sharma recorded a historic victory in Sahibabad with a margin of 2.14 lakh votes. Pankaj Singh’s victory margin in Noida was 1.81 lakh, while Amit Agarwal polled 1.18 lakh votes more than his nearest rival in Meerut Cantonment. Purushottam Khandelwal and Srikant Sharma of the saffron party trounced their opponents by 1.12 lakh and 1.09 lakh votes from the Agra North and Mathura seats, respectively. PTI
The victory margin of 49 candidates was less than 5,000 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to the results announced on March 10, 25 Samajwadi Party candidates were defeated by less than 5,000 votes while a similar fate awaited three nominees of the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The SP and the RLD contested the polls in an alliance. Eighteen BJP candidates also lost the poll battle by less than 5,000 votes. Allies of the saffron party — Nishad Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) — had to face defeat by a very small margin on two seats and one seat, respectively. The narrowest victory margin was registered in Dhampur, where BJP’s Ashok Kumar Rana defeated SP’s Naeem-ul-Hasan by 203 votes. The margin of defeat for BJP candidates was less than 5,000 votes in Basti Sadar, Bhadohi, Bisauli, Dibiyapur, Dumariaganj, Ghazipur, Etawah, Jasrana, Kithor, Meja, Patiali, Farenda, Raniganj, Sareni and Zaidpur. It was less than 1,000 votes in six of these seats. PTI
The Punjab Police has withdrawn the security of 122 former ministers and former MLAs of the state before the new government of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Bhagwant Mann formally takes over. In what is being seen as a message against VIP culture, under the new regime-elect, those who will no longer have police security cover include former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of the Congress, both of whom have lost the election this time. While Manpreet had 19 security personnel posted with him, Raja Warring had no less than 21. READ MORE
The Punjab Police has withdrawn the security of 122 former ministers and former MLAs of the state before the next Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann takes over. It also includes some newly elected MLAs. These orders have been issued by ADGP Security.
Even as Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the recently conducted Punjab Assembly elections, Opposition parties seemed quite reluctant in congratulating any of the leaders on their feat.
Over 48 hours have passed since the AAP toppled the Congress government in Punjab, and fought stronger state parties like the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as well as a national party like BJP. But Opposition leaders, including DMK chief MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and others, seem to be in no mood to send out a message to the party and its members. On the contrary, BJP’s face and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a congratulatory message for Kejriwal. READ MORE
The consensus may be building towards acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami being chosen for the top seat again in Uttarakhand despite his loss. After Champawat MLA Kailash Gahatodi and Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya, four more BJP MLAs have offered to give up their seats for Dhami, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday. READ MORE
A day after its poor showing in the state assembly polls, heads have started to roll in the Congress, with the party Friday expelling its electronic media and Urdu press coordinator Zeeshan Haider for allegedly making “derogatory” remarks against the leadership. “Zeeshan Haider has been removed from all the posts and expelled from the party for six years,” said a letter issued by Shyam Kishore Shukla, a member of the disciplinary committee. READ MORE
With Punjab in its kitty, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to test political waters in the uncharted territory of Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due this year-end. As part of its strategy, the party is considering contesting even the civic body elections scheduled to be held in Shimla next month. READ MORE
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reiterated her pitch for an alternate front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections without depending on the Congress after the party’s dismal performance in five states, including Punjab where it lost power to the Aam Aadmi Party.
Congress’s inability to retain Punjab has put questions whether the Grand Old Party is the real opposition party in the country, a point discussed after the state Budget.
“Political parties who want to fight the BJP should come together. No point depending on Congress,” Banerjee commented.
After Banerjee’s massive win the 2021 West Bengal elections, the TMC supremo had called up Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and initiated the talk of a united opposition, according to party sources.
From the first consecutive victory for an Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 37 years to the first-ever consecutive victory for the ruling party in Uttarakhand to its solo win in Manipur, Assembly elections 2022 was a successful outing for the Bharatiya Janata Party. In Goa, it is just one seat short of the majority mark. In Punjab, the party fared poorly with just two seats but can take heart from the fact that its chief rival, the Congress, was drubbed out by the Aam Aadmi Party. READ MORE
In an interview with a popular TV news anchor weeks before India’s smallest state went to the polls, regional news channel Prudent Media’s editor Pramod Acharya characterised his election forecast with the interesting concept of “humiliating victories”. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh’s Acting CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi tomorrow. He will call on PM Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. Swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely to take place after Holi: Sources
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to hold a meeting with the newly elected MLAs of the party at party office in Lucknow on 21st March 2022.
The Congress in Uttar Pradesh lost its security deposit in 387 of the 399 seats it contested in the recently concluded assembly polls. The party won from just two constituencies. Although having contested nearly all seats, Congress got just 2.4% of the total votes, lower than RLD’s 2.9% from just 33 seats it contested. READ MORE
Goa | CM Pramod Sawant tenders his resignation to the Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji as his first tenure comes to an end
With just one seat to its name, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has displayed its most dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati had claimed the party would form an ‘iron clad’ government in UP, and while the declaration seemed far-fetched to most at the time, the party’s performance has proved it downright contradictory. READ MORE
The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s script to success in Uttar Pradesh is historic, but not completely simple. There are a myriad of factors and the BJP’s own efforts that helped the saffron party get reelected in the politically-important northern state. A split in anti-BJP votes, a push for narratives against the Samajwadi Party solidified through repeated campaigning and meticulous backdoor planning helped spin the saffron yarn of success.
One of the seats won by the saffron party for a second term was a hot topic of debate among pollsters. Darul Ulum’s hometown is Deoband. The BJP has won Deoband, one of India’s most influential Islamic seminaries, for the second time in a row. The town is located in the Saharanpur district and has a 70 percent Muslim population, but the constituency only has 40 percent Muslim voters. Brijesh Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Kartikeya Rana of the Samajwadi Party by 7,104 votes.
According to reports, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) party candidate Umair Madani in Deoband received 3,500 votes. The margin of victory between the BJP and SP candidates was just over 7,000 votes. If the AIMIM had not fielded a candidate, those three thousand odd votes could have aided the SP candidate’s victory. The AIMIM did not run a candidate for this seat in the 2017 elections.
The saffron party may have benefited from the split in anti-BJP votes in a possible re-run of the 2017 results. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Chaudhary Rajendra Singh and the Congress’ Rahat Khalil polled over 53,000 votes together, which could have benefited SP candidate Rana.
In 2017, the BJP’s Brijesh Singh received 1.02 lakh votes, benefiting from a vote split caused by Muslim candidates fielded by both the SP and the BSP. Majid Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party received 72,844 votes, while Maviya Ali of the SP received 55,385 votes.
However, in a Muslim-majority seat, a non-Muslim BSP candidate receiving over 52,000 votes suggests that votes were not cast on religious lines. If this were the case, the Congress candidate would have won.
Meanwhile, in seats such as Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras, BJP’s planning was so meticulous that the BJP won all eight seats in Lakhimpur, despite the fact that the district had become a hotbed of opposition protests following the October 3 incident in which farmers were run over by a vehicle.
According to political experts, despite the opposition’s efforts to focus on the Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras incidents in order to weave a narrative against the BJP, the public supported the new “M-Y” factor in UP politics. The “M-Y” factor now refers to the “Modi-Yogi” combination rather than the Samajwadi Party’s “Muslim-Yadav” combination. There were also casualties, with the government of Yogi Adityanath losing ten ministers. Despite setbacks, the BJP ensured that anti-incumbency did not have a significant impact on it.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the role of “naari shakti (women voters)” in these elections, and party leaders agreed that 29 of the 48 women contestants who won on a BJP ticket are proof. Allies were an important part of the BJP’s strategy. After extensive deliberation, tickets were distributed to pre-poll allies. The party finalised ticket distribution and seat-sharing after several rounds of discussions with the top leadership. Fifteen Nishad party candidates ran in the elections, five of whom used the BJP symbol. Six Nishad party candidates were elected on their own symbols in coalition with the BJP. All five other candidates running under the BJP symbol were also victorious.
Meanwhile, when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sparked a raging controversy by comparing Muslim League leader and Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, last year, the BJP got the ammunition it was presumably waiting for.
Soon, Akhilesh was facing salvos in what was the BJP’s first and most convincing attempt to pit SP against the Muslim community ahead of the UP elections. The BJP maintained the narrative by recalling the Kairana exodus issue, which had played a critical role in the BJP’s electoral success, particularly in politically restive west UP during the 2017 assembly elections.
Even as Yogi Adityanath initiated the process by visiting Kairana in November, home minister Amit Shah heightened the issue by launching the BJP’s election campaign in the town’s alleyways in Shamli district. The SP’s decision to field Nahid Hasan, who is currently incarcerated in connection with several cases, from Kairana allowed the BJP to further shape the narrative. In June 2016, then-BJP MP Hukum Singh released a list of 346 people forced to flee Kairana, a Muslim-majority town in Uttar Pradesh, due to “threats and extortion by criminals.”
