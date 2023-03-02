Atoizu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Atoizu seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Kazheto (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 94.2% which is 1.29% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.32 Atoizu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Zunheboto district of Nagaland. Atoizu is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Atoizu election result or click here for compact election results of Atoizu and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Atoizu go here.

Demographic profile of Atoizu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16570 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,129 were male and 8,441 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Atoizu in 2023 is 1038 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 15594 eligible electors, of which 7,715 were male, 7,879 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 16075 eligible electors, of which 7,977 were male, 8,098 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Atoizu in 2018 was 39. In 2013, there were 78 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Atoizu:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Picto of NPF won in this seat defeating K L Chishi of BJP by a margin of 838 which was 5.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 51.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Picto of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Doshehe Y Sema of NPF by a margin of 3284 votes which was 21.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 58.14% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 32. Atoizu Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Atoizu:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Atoizu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Atoizu are: Kazheto (BJP).

Voter turnout in Atoizu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.2%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.91%, while it was 96.17% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.29% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Atoizu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Atoizu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.32. Atoizu comprises of the following areas of Zunheboto district of Nagaland: Atoizu H. Q. and Lukobomi, Aizuto, Aochakilimi.,. Apukito, Sukomi, Litsami, Emlomi, Yesholtomi, Asukhto, Vekuho Old, Vekuho New, Nagatomi Old, Nagatomi New, Rotomi Old, Akuhaito, Kero ntomi, Philimi and Rotcmi New villages of Atoizu circle; and Shenakusa Old, Shenakusa New and Usukomi villages of Satakha circle.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Atoizu constituency, which are: Akuluto, Mongoya, Suruhoto, Zunheboto, Satakha, Tyui, Pughoboto. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Atoizu:

The geographic coordinates of Atoizu is: 26°05’11.8"N 94°26’41.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Atoizu

List of candidates contesting from Atoizu Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Picto

Party: NCP

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician, Ex- MLA

Education: Others

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Er Kahuli Sema

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Gender: Female

Profession: Retd. Govt. Employee

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 34.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

