Aya Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.157

Ward No.157 Aya Nagar (आया नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Aya Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Aya Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Aya Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Aya Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Aya Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Aya Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Himani Ambawta (AAP), Manisha (BJP), Rekha (BSP), Ved Pal Sheetal Chaudhary (INC), Pooja (IND), Bineeta Sharma (IND), Shabnam (JDU).

MLA and MP of Aya Nagar

Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 46. Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Aya Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Aya Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Aya Nagar ward has a total population of 51,783 of which 7,027 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.57% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Aya Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Aya Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gheriwala Vill., Ghitorni C.T. Village Ghitorni, Ghitorni Village And Ghitorni Extension; Ghitorni C.T. Village Ghitorni, Ghitorni Village And Ghitorni Extension; Aya Nagar Colony And Village Aya Nagar And Ambedkar Colony; Bhim Basti Jonapur And Village Jonapur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 157. Aya Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Himani Ambawta; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,40,31,938; Total liabilities: Rs 3,91,45,997.

Candidate name: Manisha; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 75,76,330; Total liabilities: Rs 12,30,979.

Candidate name: Rekha; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,84,56,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ved Pal Sheetal Chaudhary; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,97,13,997; Total liabilities: Rs 1,92,502.

Candidate name: Bineeta Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 36,434; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pooja; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 56,30,672; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shabnam; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 83,05,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here