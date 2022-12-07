Azad Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.214

Ward No.214 Azad Nagar (आजाद नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsAzad Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Azad Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Azad Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Azad Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Azad Nagar candidates 2022There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Azad Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shobha Devi (AAP), Neelam (BJP), Varyam Kaur (INC).

MLA and MP of Azad NagarAnil Kumar Bajpai of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 61. Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Azad Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Azad NagarAccording to the delimitation report, Azad Nagar ward has a total population of 66,674 of which 6,994 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.49% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Azad Nagar wardThe following areas are covered under the Azad Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Old Seelam Pur(Ajit Nagar) Gali No-1-2; East Azad Nagar; “East Old Seelam Pur Kausik Puri, Hanuman Mandir Main Ghandhi Nagar Road, Kanti Nagar Ext.;" Kanti Nagar East, Kachha Shanti Mohalla; Shankar Nagar, Shankar Nagar Ext-Ii; West Azad Nagar,; West Kanti Nagar; Amar Mohalla, Nanak Basti; Old Seelam Pur(Ajit Nagar) Gali No-1-2; Raghubar Pura No.1 No.-2; Seelam Pur Village; Shanti Mohalla; Old Seelam Pur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 214. Azad Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shobha Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,13,72,170; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Neelam; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 63,98,749; Total liabilities: Rs 2,08,000.Candidate name: Varyam Kaur; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,61,16,523; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here