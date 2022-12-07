Badarpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.180

Ward No.180 Badarpur (बदरपुर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Badarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Badarpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Badarpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Badarpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Badarpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Badarpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Badarpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Manju Devi (AAP), Veena (BJP), Rainoo Kumari (INC).

MLA and MP of Badarpur

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 53. Badarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Badarpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Badarpur

According to the delimitation report, Badarpur ward has a total population of 70,836 of which 20,750 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 29.29% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Badarpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Badarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Budh Vihar (Tajpur), Mohan Baba Nagar (Tajpur), Tajpur Pahari; B I W Comp Ntpc Badar Pur; B.T.P.S Colony, N.T.P.C. Colony (Badar Pur)Block-A Badar Purtype -I, Ii, Iii; B.T.P.S Colony Badar Purtype -I, Ii, Iii; B.T.P.S Colony C.I.S.F Colony Badar Purtype -I, Ii, Iii, Badar Pur Village, Nehru Market, Dda Janta Housing Badar Pur; Badar Pur 40Ft Road Badar Pur Extn, Badar Pur D1 Block Badar Pur Extn, Badar Pur Taj Pur Road, Badar Pur Village, Nehru Market, Badarpur Village Dhandhan Mohalla; Badar Pur Gautam Puri Indira Kalyan Camp, Gautam Puri Block A Phase I, Gautam Puri Phase I, Gautam Puri Phase Ii; Subhash Camp Mathura Road; Taj Pur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 180. Badarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Manju Devi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 51,76,882; Total liabilities: Rs 41,90,000.

Candidate name: Veena; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 38,98,016; Total liabilities: Rs 28,33,478.

Candidate name: Rainoo Kumari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 28,71,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here