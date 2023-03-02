Bagbassa Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Bagbassa seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Islam Uddin (CPM), Gopal Krishna Deb (IND), Dilip Tanti (BJP), Abdul Hasim (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 83.14% which is -3.6% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.55 Bagbassa (বাগবাসা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and North Tripura district of Tripura. Bagbassa is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Bagbassa:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.33%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47107 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,639 were male and 23,467 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagbassa in 2023 is 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42889 eligible electors, of which 21,891 were male, 20,997 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38790 eligible electors, of which 19,901 were male, 18,889 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagbassa in 2018 was 131. In 2013, there were 82 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bagbassa:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Bijita Nath of CPM won in this seat defeating Pradip Kumar Nath of BJP by a margin of 270 which was 0.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 47.77% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Bijita Nath of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Jyotirmoy Nath of INC by a margin of 2932 votes which was 8.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 55. Bagbassa Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bagbassa:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bagbassa:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Bagbassa are: Islam Uddin (CPM), Gopal Krishna Deb (IND), Dilip Tanti (BJP), Abdul Hasim (TMC).

Voter turnout in Bagbassa:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.14%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.74%, while it was 90.53% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.6% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bagbassa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Bagbassa constituency:

Assembly constituency No.55. Bagbassa comprises of the following areas of North Tripura district of Tripura: Kameshwar, Sanichhara and Hurua Tehsils; laxminagar mouza in Churaibari Tehsil; and Ichailalchhara, Pratyekrai and Bishnupur mouzas in Ichailalchhara Tehsil in Dharmanagar sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Bagbassa constituency, which are: Kadamtala-Kurti, Dharmanagar, Jubarajnagar, Panisagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Karimganj District of Assam.

Map location of Bagbassa:

The geographic coordinates of Bagbassa is: 24°22’09.1"N 92°13’01.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bagbassa

List of candidates contesting from Bagbassa Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kalpana Sinha

Party: TMP

Age: 37

Gender: Female

Profession: Advocate

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Jadab Lal Debnath

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 79.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bimal Nath

Party: TMC

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 76.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bijita Nath

Party: CPM

Age: 55

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 35.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.2 lakh

