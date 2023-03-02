Bagma Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Bagma seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Swasti Debbarma (CPM), Mahendra Debbarma (TMP), Bikash Debbarma (BJP), Atul Debbarma (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.82% which is -2.6% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.30 Bagma (বাগমা) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gomati district of Tripura. Bagma is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bagma election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bagma go here.

Demographic profile of Bagma:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 53.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 56419 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 28,144 were male and 28,275 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagma in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 51348 eligible electors, of which 25,867 were male, 25,481 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46526 eligible electors, of which 23,389 were male, 23,137 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagma in 2018 was 176. In 2013, there were 131 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bagma:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ram Pada Jamatia of BJP won in this seat defeating Naresh Chandra Jamatia of CPM by a margin of 2833 which was 5.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.38% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Naresh Chandra Jamatia of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Jyotish Jamatia of INPT by a margin of 4075 votes which was 9.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 53.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 30. Bagma Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bagma:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bagma:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Bagma are: Swasti Debbarma (CPM), Mahendra Debbarma (TMP), Bikash Debbarma (BJP), Atul Debbarma (IND).

Voter turnout in Bagma:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.82%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.42%, while it was 95.04% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.6% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bagma went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Bagma constituency:

Assembly constituency No.30. Bagma comprises of the following areas of Gomati district of Tripura: Killa, Pitra and Bagma Tehsils; Khupilong, Kanchigong, R.K Pur R.F and Gakulpur mouzas in Dhwajanagar Tehsil in udaipur Sub- Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Bagma constituency, which are: Takarjala, Golaghati, Nalchar, Radhakishorepur, Matarbari, Kakraban-Salgarh, Amarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bagma:

The geographic coordinates of Bagma is: 23°37’57.4"N 91°30’59.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bagma

List of candidates contesting from Bagma Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ram Pada Jamatia

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Gender: Male

Profession: Pensioner cum Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.3 lakh

Candidate name: Purna Chandra Jamatia

Party: TMP

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: CEM, TTTAADC, Tripura

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naresh Chandra Jamatia

Party: CPM

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 72 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

