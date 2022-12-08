Baijnath Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Baijnath seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mulkh Raj (BJP), Parmodh Chand (AAP), Ajay Kumar (BSP), Kishori Lal (INC), Gurdas Ram (IND), Vishesh (Swabhiman Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.46% which is -2.85% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.20 Baijnath (बैजनाथ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Baijnath is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Baijnath election result

Demographic profile of Baijnath:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.26%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 91352 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 45175 were male and 44679 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baijnath in 2022 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 80160 eligible electors, of which 40854 were male, 39306 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75322 eligible electors, of which 38378 were male, 36944 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baijnath in 2017 was 831. In 2012, there were 1919 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Baijnath:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mulkh Raj of BJP won in this seat defeating Kishori Lal of INC by a margin of 12,669 which was 23.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kishori Lal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mulkh Raj of BJP by a margin of 6,652 votes which was 13.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 20. Baijnath Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Baijnath:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Baijnath:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Baijnath are: Mulkh Raj (BJP), Parmodh Chand (AAP), Ajay Kumar (BSP), Kishori Lal (INC), Gurdas Ram (IND), Vishesh (Swabhiman Party).

Voter turnout in Baijnath:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.31%, while it was 63.3% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.85% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Baijnath went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Baijnath constituency:

Assembly constituency No.20. Baijnath comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Multhan Sub-Tehsil & Baijnath Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Baijnath constituency, which are: Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Darang, Jogindernagar, Jaisinghpur, Palampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Baijnath:

The geographic coordinates of Baijnath is: 32°09’09.4"N 76°49’53.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Baijnath

List of candididates contesting from Baijnath Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mulkh Raj

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Poltician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 67.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 37.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.5 lakh

Candidate name: Parmodh Chand

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Business man

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 86 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ajay Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 47

Profession: Television Mechanic & Wager

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishori Lal

Party: INC

Age: 75

Profession: Hotel Business (Taj Hotel Baijnath)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Total income: Rs 18.6 lakh

Candidate name: Gurdas Ram

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Ex Govt Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 47.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vishesh

Party: Swabhiman Party

Age: 38

Profession: Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

