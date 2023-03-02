Bajengdoba Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Bajengdoba seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tengrak R. Marak (TMC), Rocky R Marak (IND), Rakman Ch Marak (UDP), Pongseng Marak (NPP), Henendra A. Sangma (BJP), Chadambe Tengkam B Marak (IND), Brigady Napak Marak (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.04% which is -2.08% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.40 Bajengdoba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Bajengdoba is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Bajengdoba election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bajengdoba election result or click here for compact election results of Bajengdoba and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bajengdoba go here.

Demographic profile of Bajengdoba:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.83%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 33,084 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 17,018 were male and 16,066 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bajengdoba in 2023 is 944 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,764 eligible electors, of which 14,872 were male, 13,892 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,676 eligible electors, of which 11,605 were male, 11,071 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bajengdoba in 2018 was 16. In 2013, there were 9 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bajengdoba:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Pongseng Marak of NPP won in this seat defeating Brigady Napak Marak of INC by a margin of 1,964 which was 7.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 45.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Brigady Marak of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Adolf Lu Hitler R Marak of INC by a margin of 220 votes which was 1.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 35.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 40. Bajengdoba Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bajengdoba:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bajengdoba:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Bajengdoba are: Tengrak R. Marak (TMC), Rocky R Marak (IND), Rakman Ch Marak (UDP), Pongseng Marak (NPP), Henendra A. Sangma (BJP), Chadambe Tengkam B Marak (IND), Brigady Napak Marak (INC).

Voter turnout in Bajengdoba:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.04%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 88.12%, while it was 89.13% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bajengdoba went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Bajengdoba constituency:

Assembly constituency No.40. Bajengdoba comprises of the following areas of North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 2 Bolsong B. mohol, 3 Achotchonggre, 4 Gosingpita, 5 Bakenang, 6 Gokulgre and 9 Sualmari G. S. Circles of Resubelpara C.D. Block and 2. 8 Rari Gram Sevak, 9 Gabil, and 14 mendal G.S. Circles of Songsak C.D. Block.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Bajengdoba constituency, which are: Raksamgre, Dadenggre, Songsak, Resubelpara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goalpara District of Assam.

Map location of Bajengdoba:

The geographic coordinates of Bajengdoba is: 25°53’00.2"N 90°24’16.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bajengdoba

List of candidates contesting from Bajengdoba Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tengrak R. MarakParty: TMCAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 34.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 8.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rocky R MarakParty: INDAge: 39Gender: MaleProfession: EntrepreneurEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakman Ch MarakParty: UDPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 50.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pongseng MarakParty: NPPAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Legislative AssemblyEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 71.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Henendra A. SangmaParty: BJPAge: 59Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Government ServantEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 59.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chadambe Tengkam B MarakParty: INDAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brigady Napak MarakParty: INCAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 98.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

