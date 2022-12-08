Balasinor Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Balasinor seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Mansinh Kohyabhai Chauhan (BJP), Udesinh Rayjibhai Chauhan (AAP), Khant Ashvinbhai Ramanbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan (INC), Zala Kiritsinh Prabhatsinh (IND), Zala Chandrasinh Fatesinh (IND), Chavda Natvarsinh Fulsinh (IND), Magansinh Bhemsinh Parmar (Jan Sangh Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.3% which is -3.97% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.121 Balasinor (બાલાસિનોર) (Vadasinor, Vadsol) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Mahisagar district of Gujarat. Balasinor is part of Panchmahal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Balasinor election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balasinor election result or click here for compact election results of Balasinor and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Balasinor go here.

Demographic profile of Balasinor:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.61%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,257 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,47,776 were male and 1,40,475 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balasinor in 2022 is 951 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,58,931 eligible electors, of which 1,34,829 were male, 1,24,099 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,459 eligible electors, of which 1,22,392 were male, 1,11,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balasinor in 2017 was 152. In 2012, there were 298 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Balasinor:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan of INC won in this seat defeating Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai of BJP by a margin of 10,602 which was 6.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Pathak Rajeshbhai Urfe Pappubhai Gajanan of BJP by a margin of 17,171 votes which was 9.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 121. Balasinor Assembly segment of the 18. Panchmahal Lok Sabha constituency. Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod of BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat defeating Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Panchmahal Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Balasinor:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Balasinor:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Balasinor are: Mansinh Kohyabhai Chauhan (BJP), Udesinh Rayjibhai Chauhan (AAP), Khant Ashvinbhai Ramanbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan (INC), Zala Kiritsinh Prabhatsinh (IND), Zala Chandrasinh Fatesinh (IND), Chavda Natvarsinh Fulsinh (IND), Magansinh Bhemsinh Parmar (Jan Sangh Party).

Voter turnout in Balasinor:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.27%, while it was 74.39% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.97% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Balasinor went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Balasinor constituency:

Assembly constituency No.121. Balasinor comprises of the following areas of Mahisagar district of Gujarat: 1. Balasinor Taluka. 2. Virpur Taluka. 3. Kapadvanj Taluka (Part) Villages - Vaghana muvada, Gocharna muvada, Kamboya, Ghadiya, malana muvada, Valva mahuda, Kavath, Kashipura, Suki, Pathoda, Vaghas, Dantali, Thavad, Sultanpur (Vadadhara), Vadadhara, Vanta, Ghauva, Sunda, Reliya, Dudhathal, letar, Bhutiya, Danadra, Antisar, Garod, Ramosadi, Khadol, mal Itadi Pagi Bhag, mal Itadi Baraiya Bhag, Vejalpur, Rampura (Sorna), Savali, Chikhlod, Vadol. 4. Kathlal Taluka (Part) Villages - Sikandar Porda, Vishvnathpura, Charan Nikol, Fagvel, Porda Fagvel, Fulchhatrapura, lasundra, ladvel, laxmanpura.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Balasinor constituency, which are: Kapadvanj, Bayad, Lunawada, Shahera, Thasra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Balasinor:

The geographic coordinates of Balasinor is: 23°03’55.8"N 73°18’22.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Balasinor

List of candididates contesting from Balasinor Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Mansinh Kohyabhai Chauhan

Party: BJP

Age: 72

Profession: Retired & Farming & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Udesinh Rayjibhai Chauhan

Party: AAP

Age: 65

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 74.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 41.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Khant Ashvinbhai Ramanbhai

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 29

Profession: Social Worker & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Farming & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 39.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 72 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Zala Kiritsinh Prabhatsinh

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Zala Chandrasinh Fatesinh

Party: IND

Age: 66

Profession: Agriculture & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavda Natvarsinh Fulsinh

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Driving & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 57.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Magansinh Bhemsinh Parmar

Party: Jan Sangh Party

Age: 69

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balasinor election result or click here for compact election results of Balasinor and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Balasinor go here.

Read all the Latest News here