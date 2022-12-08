Balh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Balh seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Inder Singh (BJP), Tara Chand (AAP), Prem Kumar (BSP), Prakash Chaudhary (INC), Jiwan Ram (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 77.67% which is -3.83% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.34 Balh (बल्ह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Balh is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .

Demographic profile of Balh:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.63%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 81597 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39537 were male and 40724 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balh in 2022 is 1030 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 71259 eligible electors, of which 35744 were male, 35515 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65451 eligible electors, of which 33058 were male, 32393 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balh in 2017 was 755. In 2012, there were 1224 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Balh:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Inder Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Prakash Chaudhary of INC by a margin of 12,811 which was 22.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.05% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prakash Chaudhary of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Inder Singh of BJP by a margin of 3,116 votes which was 6.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.48% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 34. Balh Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Balh:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Balh:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Balh are: Inder Singh (BJP), Tara Chand (AAP), Prem Kumar (BSP), Prakash Chaudhary (INC), Jiwan Ram (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Balh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.5%, while it was 78.06% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.83% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Balh went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Balh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.34. Balh comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Pairi, Rewalsar, PCs Gagal, Kummi, Rajgarh, lohara of Balh KC & Rewalsar Nagar Panchayat of Sadar mandi Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Balh constituency, which are: Sarkaghat, Mandi, Nachan, Sundernagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Balh:

The geographic coordinates of Balh is: 31°36’42.5"N 76°53’19.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Balh

List of candididates contesting from Balh Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Inder Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: MLA 34 Balh

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 56.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 23.5 lakh

Candidate name: Tara Chand

Party: AAP

Age: 60

Profession: LIC Agency

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 73.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 68 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Prem Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 45

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 99 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Candidate name: Prakash Chaudhary

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 75.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total income: Rs 16.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jiwan Ram

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 45

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 54.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 90000

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 43 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

