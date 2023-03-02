Bamutia Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Bamutia seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tapas Dey (TMP), Ratan Lal Nath (BJP), Prasanta Sen Chowdhury (INC), Joy Kumar Deb (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.54% which is -3.75% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.3 Bamutia (বামুটিয়া) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Bamutia is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bamutia election result or click here for compact election results of Bamutia and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bamutia go here.

Demographic profile of Bamutia:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 11.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46529 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,246 were male and 23,280 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bamutia in 2023 is 1001 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42777 eligible electors, of which 21,741 were male, 21,033 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39513 eligible electors, of which 19,973 were male, 19,540 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bamutia in 2018 was 272. In 2013, there were 64 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bamutia:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Krishnadhan Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Haricharan Sarkar of CPM by a margin of 972 which was 2.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.74% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Haricharan Sarkar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Prakash Chandra Das of INC by a margin of 2750 votes which was 7.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 52.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3. Bamutia Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bamutia:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bamutia:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Bamutia are: Tapas Dey (TMP), Ratan Lal Nath (BJP), Prasanta Sen Chowdhury (INC), Joy Kumar Deb (IND).

Voter turnout in Bamutia:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.54%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.29%, while it was 95.61% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.75% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bamutia went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Bamutia constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Bamutia comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Bamutia, Debendrachandranagar, Gandhigram and Fatikchharra Tehsils in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Bamutia constituency, which are: Mohanpur, Barjala, Khayerpur, Agartala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Bamutia:

The geographic coordinates of Bamutia is: 23°55’40.1"N 91°18’11.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bamutia

List of candidates contesting from Bamutia Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nitai Sarkar

Party: TMP

Age: 38

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Self Employed

Education: Literate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nihar Ranjan Sarkar

Party: TMC

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work, Cultivation

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nayan Sarkar

Party: CPM

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Profession: Farmer

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 19.1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 5.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishnadhan Das

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 55.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 24.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Biplab Das

Party: IND

Age: 37

Gender: Male

Profession: Private Tutor

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1 lakh

Candidate name: Babul Bairagi

Party: IND

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Labourer

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 55.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

